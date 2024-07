Revivez Espagne-Géorgie (4-1)

Petite stat' muy simpatica sur Mamardashvili d'ailleurs

96.6 - Giorgi Mamardashvili was the top Opta Points performer during the EURO 2024 group stages, picking up 96.6 points. The Georgia goalkeeper made 21 saves, the joint-most of any goalkeeper in the group stages of a European Championships. Hero. June 27, 2024