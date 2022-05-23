Accusé de viols, Benjamin Mendy plaide non coupable

Suspended @ManCity player Benjamin Mendy has arrived at Chester Crown Court for a further hearing ahead of his trial in July, accused of a series of sex offences against young women. pic.twitter.com/3xIXst2iZ8— Patrick Hurst (@paddyhurst) May 23, 2022
En attendant son procès qui se tiendra à partir du 25 juillet, le champion du monde est en liberté conditionnelle depuis janvier. Il pointe quotidiennement au commissariat de police et ne peut pas voyager, puisque son passeport lui a été retiré.
Avant cela, Mendy avait été incarcéré dans deux prisons différentes. GJ
