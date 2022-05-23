Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociaux MoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
  2. //
  3. // Manchester City

Accusé de viols, Benjamin Mendy plaide non coupable

Benjamin Mendy s'est rendu ce lundi au tribunal de Chester pour une audience préparatoire à son procès. Accusé de sept viols, d'une tentative de viol et d'une agression sexuelle, le joueur suspendu par Manchester City a plaidé non coupable.


En attendant son procès qui se tiendra à partir du 25 juillet, le champion du monde est en liberté conditionnelle depuis janvier. Il pointe quotidiennement au commissariat de police et ne peut pas voyager, puisque son passeport lui a été retiré.

Avant cela, Mendy avait été incarcéré dans deux prisons différentes. GJ
