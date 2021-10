Un des plus beaux triplés de l'histoire inscrit en onzième division anglaise

@callumormrod1 with arguably the best hat trick you will see this season and more . Avenue through and through , go on son @THEMCRFL pic.twitter.com/vJj4gm1qRM

The day after for the Sunday first side . Just to silence a few haters appreciate the love for @callumormrod1 , had news before kick off of the passing of his grandad and come up with the hat trick show , hats off young man ! Only 21. pic.twitter.com/YZ9m6zJlpl