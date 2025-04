Wojciech Szczęsny peut égaler Johan Cruyff dans l’histoire du Barça

Szczesny has gone 𝟐𝟐 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 undefeated for Barcelona. Just 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 (23) than Johan Cruyff's record with the Catalan club. pic.twitter.com/XMZ4g5iA0O