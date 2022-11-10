  • Mondial 2022
  • Gr. B
  • Angleterre

Notez la liste de l’Angleterre pour la Coupe du monde 2022

Par Alexandre Lazar

Les Three Lions sont-ils d'éternels losers ? Gareth Southgate a tranché dans le vif, en écartant Jadon Sancho, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham ou encore James Ward-Prowse. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.

Gardien

Aaron Ramsdale

24 ans, Arsenal

  • On est sûrs que c’est vraiment un gardien anglais ? Il y a des fuites au MI6…

    • Aaron Ramsdale

    Note de la rédaction Infiltré
    Note des lecteurs 6.6/10

    362 note(s)

    Jordan Pickford

    28 ans, Everton

  • Dans sa tête, ils sont plein plein, mais bon, c’est lui le chef.

    • Jordan Pickford

    Note de la rédaction 4/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.7/10

    364 note(s)

    Nick Pope

    30 ans, Newcastle

  • Condamné à zapper sur Nick/Tuck.

    • Nick Pope

    Note de la rédaction M6
    Note des lecteurs 5.1/10

    341 note(s)

    Défenseurs

    Kyle Walker

    32 ans, Manchester City

  • Marcheur blanc.

    • Kyle Walker

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.9/10

    379 note(s)

    John Stones

    28 ans, Manchester City

  • D’une pierre deux coups.

    • John Stones

    Note de la rédaction 7.5/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.4/10

    368 note(s)

    Harry Maguire

    29 ans, Manchester United

  • Poivrot à Mykonos.

    • Harry Maguire

    Note de la rédaction 3.5/10
    Note des lecteurs 2.7/10

    397 note(s)

    Eric Dier

    28 ans, Tottenham

  • Looking for Eric.

    • Eric Dier

    Note de la rédaction 5.5/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.7/10

    357 note(s)

    Kieran Trippier

    32 ans, Newcastle

  • Very Bad Trippier.

    • Kieran Trippier

    Note de la rédaction 6.5/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.2/10

    362 note(s)

    Luke Shaw

    27 ans, Manchester United

  • Tout le monde est à l’infirmerie, sauf lui.

    • Luke Shaw

    Note de la rédaction Métavers
    Note des lecteurs 5.3/10

    358 note(s)

    Trent Alexander-Arnold

    24 ans, Liverpool

  • Can he do it on a cold wet rainy night in Stoke-on-Trent ?

    • Trent Alexander-Arnold

    Note de la rédaction 7.5/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.9/10

    371 note(s)

    Ben White

    25 ans, Arsenal

  • John Doe, mais plus pour longtemps.

    • Ben White

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.9/10

    329 note(s)

    Declan Rice

    23 ans, West Ham

  • Rice nature.

    • Declan Rice

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.6/10

    325 note(s)

    Kalvin Phillips

    26 ans, Manchester City

  • Jean Kalvin, sans être rasoir.

    • Kalvin Phillips

    Note de la rédaction 6.5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.8/10

    322 note(s)

    Bukayo Saka

    21 ans, Arsenal

  • Saka Saka, Shakira prime.

    • Bukayo Saka

    Note de la rédaction 7.5/10
    Note des lecteurs 7.5/10

    356 note(s)

    Gareth Southgate

  • Gate 13.

    • Gareth Southgate

    Note de la rédaction Ultra
    Note des lecteurs 3.9/10

    329 note(s)

    Milieux

    Conor Coady

    29 ans, Everton

  • Tacle mieux que Pickford.

    • Conor Coady

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.8/10

    315 note(s)

    Jordan Henderson

    32 ans, Liverpool

  • Partout, même sur Tinder.

    • Jordan Henderson

    Note de la rédaction 6.5/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.2/10

    342 note(s)

    Jude Bellingham

    19 ans, Borussia Dortmund

  • NANANANANANAAAAAAA NANANANAAAAAAAA HEYYYYYYY JUUUUUUUUUUDE.

    • Jude Bellingham

    Note de la rédaction 9/10
    Note des lecteurs 8.2/10

    355 note(s)

    Conor Gallagher

    22 ans, Chelsea

  • Trois frères.

    • Conor Gallagher

    Note de la rédaction Oasis
    Note des lecteurs 5.4/10

    315 note(s)

    Phil Foden

    22 ans, Manchester City

  • Bientôt aussi titré que Phil Jackson. Mais pas avec l’Angleterre.

    • Phil Foden

    Note de la rédaction 8/10
    Note des lecteurs 8.1/10

    363 note(s)

    James Maddison

    25 ans, Leicester

  • Égoïste.

    • James Maddison

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.9/10

    323 note(s)

    Meneurs

    Mason Mount

    23 ans, Chelsea

  • Mounty Python.

    • Mason Mount

    Note de la rédaction 7.5/10
    Note des lecteurs 7.1/10

    342 note(s)

    Attaquants

    Raheem Sterling

    27 ans, Chelsea

  • Livre ouvert.

    • Raheem Sterling

    Note de la rédaction 8/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.8/10

    350 note(s)

    Harry Kane

    29 ans, Tottenham

  • Héritier du trône.

    • Harry Kane

    Note de la rédaction The Crown
    Note des lecteurs 8/10

    363 note(s)

    Marcus Rashford

    25 ans, Manchester United

  • Mustang et Focus.

    • Marcus Rashford

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 7/10

    357 note(s)

    Jack Grealish

    27 ans, Manchester City

  • Jack et le Haricot magique. Celui qui fait planer.

    • Jack Grealish

    Note de la rédaction Coachella
    Note des lecteurs 5.7/10

    355 note(s)

    Callum Wilson

    30 ans, Newcastle

  • Gros bébé.

    • Callum Wilson

    Note de la rédaction 5.5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.2/10

    311 note(s)

    Par Alexandre Lazar

