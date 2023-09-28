  • Live Quiz So Foot

Direct Twitch : défie Scipion sur quiz "Foot des années 2000"

Par Maxime MARCHON

Un jeudi sur deux à 19h, sur notre chaîne Twitch, So Foot te propose de gagner des cadeaux grâce à ta culture foot. Ce jeudi soir, c'est un spécial "Foot des années 2000". Le guest à battre ? Scipion.

<iframe loading="lazy" src="https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=sowhat&amp;parent=www.sofoot.com" width="620" height="378" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe>

Logo de l'équipe Tottenham Hotspur
  • Angleterre
  • Tottenham
Revivez le Classique PSG - OM (4-0)
  • Ligue 1
  • J6
  • PSG-OM
Logo de l'équipe Laval
Malik TCHOKOUNTE of Laval and Sidiki CHERIF of Angers during the French Ligue 2 BKT soccer match between Laval and Angers SCO at Stade Francis-Le Basser on August 5, 2023 in Laval, France. (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport)
Malik TCHOKOUNTE of Laval and Sidiki CHERIF of Angers during the French Ligue 2 BKT soccer match between Laval and Angers SCO at Stade Francis-Le Basser on August 5, 2023 in Laval, France. (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport)
  • Ligue 2
  • J8
  • Paris FC-Laval
Logo de l'équipe Paris Saint Germain
Illustration during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain Football Club and Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes on September 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport)
Illustration during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain Football Club and Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes on September 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport)
  • Ligue 1
  • J6
  • PSG-OM (4-0)
Scotland's Finn Russell warms up prior to the Summer Nations Series match at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture date: Saturday August 26, 2023. - Photo by Icon sport
Scotland's Finn Russell warms up prior to the Summer Nations Series match at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture date: Saturday August 26, 2023. - Photo by Icon sport
  • Paris sportifs
Foto IPP/Luciano Adriani Bologna 24/09/2023 Campionato di calcio Serie A Tim 2023-2024 Bologna-Napoli Nella foto: Victor Osimhen risponfe a rudi garcia dopo la sostituzione Italy Photo Press - World Copyright Photo by Icon sport
Foto IPP/Luciano Adriani Bologna 24/09/2023 Campionato di calcio Serie A Tim 2023-2024 Bologna-Napoli Nella foto: Victor Osimhen risponfe a rudi garcia dopo la sostituzione Italy Photo Press - World Copyright Photo by Icon sport
  • Serie A
  • J5
  • Bologne-Napoli (0-0)
Logo de l'équipe Monaco
03 Guillermo MARIPAN (asm) during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Association Sportive de Monaco Football Club and Racing Club de Lens at Stade Louis II on September 2, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Christophe Saidi/FEP/Icon Sport)
03 Guillermo MARIPAN (asm) during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Association Sportive de Monaco Football Club and Racing Club de Lens at Stade Louis II on September 2, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Christophe Saidi/FEP/Icon Sport)
  • Paris sportifs
