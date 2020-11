Un but fou inscrit en D3 roumaine

LIGA 3 BANGER ALERT Robert Asăvoaei scored a « scorpion » kick goal for Știința Miroslava in their 4-0 home win over CSM PașcaniThe third tier club move to 1st place ahead of Foresta Suceava and Bucovina Radauti (all 22pts) on goal difference#Liga3 #football #puskasaward pic.twitter.com/K8vGR4UJWK