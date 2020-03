Le prix des joueurs baisserait de 28% si aucun match n'était joué d'ici fin juin

Almost 3⃣0⃣% loss in big-5 league players' transfer values if no match played and no contract extended until 30th of June! Data per club available in issue number 2⃣8⃣9⃣ of the @CIES_Football Weekly Post https://t.co/aDHSsQ78ZI #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/Lv7ohK2KKM