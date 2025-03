Lâchée par la Côte d’Ivoire, la CAN U20 a trouvé un nouveau pays organisateur

🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT: CAF awards the TotalEnergies CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025 hosting rights to Egypt. 👇 🏟️ The opening match of the #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 2025 will be played on Sunday, 27 April 2025 and the Final on 18 May 2025. 🔗 https://t.co/YkWdxiuM5W pic.twitter.com/shGGTpNq5l