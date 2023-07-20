  • LIVE QUIZ BY SO FOOT

Direct Twitch : quiz interactif spécial « Foot féminin »

Par Maxime MARCHON

Tous les jeudis à 19h, sur notre chaîne Twitch, So Foot te propose de gagner des cadeaux grâce à ta culture foot. Coupe du monde oblige, ce soir le thème est « Foot féminin ».

Direct Twitch : quiz interactif spécial «<span style="font-size:50%">&nbsp;</span>Foot féminin<span style="font-size:50%">&nbsp;</span>»

L'Australie vient à bout de l'Irlande

Par Maxime MARCHON

Logo de l'équipe Nouvelle-Zélande
230720 Ada Hegerberg of Norway during the FIFA Women's World Cup football match between New Zealand and Norway on July 20, 2023 in Auckland. Photo: Vegard Grøtt / BILDBYRÅN / kod VG / VG0487 bbeng fotball fotboll football norge norway a kvinner dam fotbolls-vm fotball vm kvinner världsmästerskap verdensmesterskap vm fifa womens world cup day 1 nya zeeland new zealand - Photo by Icon sport
230720 Ada Hegerberg of Norway during the FIFA Women's World Cup football match between New Zealand and Norway on July 20, 2023 in Auckland. Photo: Vegard Grøtt / BILDBYRÅN / kod VG / VG0487 bbeng fotball fotboll football norge norway a kvinner dam fotbolls-vm fotball vm kvinner världsmästerskap verdensmesterskap vm fifa womens world cup day 1 nya zeeland new zealand - Photo by Icon sport
  • Mondial 2023
  • Gr. A
  • Nouvelle-Zélande-Norvège (1-0)
La Nouvelle-Zélande crée la surprise d'entrée contre la Norvège

Logo de l'équipe États Unis
Jul 9, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; United States of America forward Megan Rapinoe (15) enters the pitch during the send-off celebrations after the game against Wales PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA - Photo by Icon sport
Jul 9, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; United States of America forward Megan Rapinoe (15) enters the pitch during the send-off celebrations after the game against Wales PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA - Photo by Icon sport
  • Mondial 2023
  • Présentation
Les meufs bonnes questions du Mondial 2023

Logo de l'équipe France
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy leaves Chester Crown Court having been found not guilty of one count rape and one of attempted rape. Picture date: Friday July 14, 2023. Photo by Icon Sport
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy leaves Chester Crown Court having been found not guilty of one count rape and one of attempted rape. Picture date: Friday July 14, 2023. Photo by Icon Sport
  • Justice
  • Affaire Benjamin Mendy
« Il n’y a pas d’injustice concernant Benjamin Mendy »

Logo de l'équipe Paris Saint Germain
6th May 2023; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England; Premier League Football, Tottenham Hotspur versus Crystal Palace; Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur - Photo by Icon sport
6th May 2023; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England; Premier League Football, Tottenham Hotspur versus Crystal Palace; Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur - Photo by Icon sport
  • France
  • Paris Saint-Germain
Paris et la course à l’étoile

Logo de l'équipe Nantes
Robert Budzynski et Coco Suaudeau, au Parc des Princes en 1983
Robert Budzynski et Coco Suaudeau, au Parc des Princes en 1983
  • FC Nantes
  • Disparition de Budzynski
Le grand Robert

Logo de l'équipe France féminines
CommBank Matildas, ‘Send Off’ Match v France at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on 14 July, 2023 Grace Geyoro of France reaction after missing a shot on goal. (Photo by Mark Avellino/Sportpix/Sipa USA) - Photo by Icon sport
CommBank Matildas, ‘Send Off’ Match v France at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on 14 July, 2023 Grace Geyoro of France reaction after missing a shot on goal. (Photo by Mark Avellino/Sportpix/Sipa USA) - Photo by Icon sport
  • International (F)
  • Australie-France (1-0)
L’Australie punit la France

