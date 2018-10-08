Advertisement Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéo PhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociauxMoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
  2. // Trophée Kopa

Mbappé et Aouar nommés pour le trophée Kopa

Le magazine France Football a révélé les dix nommés pour le trophée Kopa, récompensant le meilleur joueur de moins de 21 ans de l'année 2018.

Pour ce tout nouveau prix figurent les joueurs suivants : Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Amadou Haïdara (Salzbourg), Ritsu Doan (Groningue), Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Justin Kluivert (AS Rome), Rodrygo (Santos) et Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).



Il n'y a pas vraiment de suspense, c'est évidemment Ritsu Doan qui va l'emportera haut la main. GA
Kylian Mbappé Houssem Aouar

