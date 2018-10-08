Mbappé et Aouar nommés pour le trophée Kopa

Pour ce tout nouveau prix figurent les joueurs suivants : Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Amadou Haïdara (Salzbourg), Ritsu Doan (Groningue), Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Justin Kluivert (AS Rome), Rodrygo (Santos) et Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
They are the future of football... Let's discover the ten nominees for the 2018 Kopa Trophy France Football! #ballondor #kopatrophy pic.twitter.com/jZR3IMfhVH— #ballondor (@francefootball) 8 octobre 2018
Il n'y a pas vraiment de suspense, c'est évidemment Ritsu Doan qui va l'emportera haut la main. GA
