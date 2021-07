La FIFA confiante pour la mise en place de sa réforme sur les agents dès juillet 2022

.@FIFA, @FIFPRO, @AIAFLaw and Cravo, Pastl & Balbuena will be joining us in 5 minutes time at #SoccerexConnected100, discussing the reforms and innovations that are already in place and yet to come in football.Tune in: https://t.co/Xgh6lTU6tcSign up: https://t.co/AFHhSeHjSQ pic.twitter.com/xRaGF5Dw8M