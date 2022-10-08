En direct : Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Munich (0 - 0)

Borussia Dortmund
Auj. 18:30
Le 08/10/2022 à 18:30
Le 08/10/2022 à 18:30
0
0
Bayern Munich
Arbitre
Deniz Aytekin
Stade
Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)
Compétition
(J9)
Commentateur
Alexandre LAZAR
Gardien
Alexander Meyer
Défenseurs
Emre Can
Raphaël Guerreiro
Mats Hummels
Niklas Süle
Milieux
Jude Bellingham
Julian Brandt
Attaquants
Donyell Malen
Youssoufa Moukoko
Nico Schlotterbeck
Salih Özcan
Banc de touche
Gregor Kobel
Thorgan Hazard
Marius Wolf
Anthony Modeste
Karim Adeyemi
Soumaula Coulibaly
Felix Passlack
Tom Roth
Antonios Papadopoulos
Gardien
Manuel Neuer
Défenseurs
Alphonso Davies
Matthijs de Ligt
Benjamin Pavard
Dayot Upamecano
Milieux
Serge Gnabry
Leon Goretzka
Sadio Mané
Jamal Musiala
Marcel Sabitzer
Leroy Sané
Banc de touche
Johannes Schenk
Sven Ulreich
Joshua Kimmich
Noussair Mazraoui
Kingsley Coman
Ryan Gravenberch
Éric Choupo-Moting
Mathys Tel
Josip Stanisic
Vous trouvez vraiment que le FC Hollywood est moins scripté ?
?? ?????? ?? ???????? #MiaSanMia #BVBFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/BuULxTVPN3— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 8, 2022
Sans transition fussball, la compo des hôtes du BVB. Avec un trio combinatif à l'avant.
? Unsere 11 für #BVBFCB! pic.twitter.com/EXG4uYwOZd— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 8, 2022
Salut les Marsupiaux ! Pour ceux qui n'ont pas la fibre italienne, herzlich willkommen au Signal Iduna Park pour le premier Klassiker sans Robert Lewandowski depuis février 2010. Coup de vieux ?
Alexandre LAZAR