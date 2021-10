Contre Dortmund, Haller a égalé un record d'Haaland

6 & 3 - Sébastien Haller is the second player ever to score six goals in his first three Ligue des champions matchs, while also becoming only the fourth Ajax player ever to score in three consecutive #UCL games (Kluivert in 1995, Litmanen in 1996 & Tadić in 2018). Killer. pic.twitter.com/i9iBlnlLux