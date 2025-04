Malgré l’interdiction de l’UEFA, la Roumanie et l’Ukraine effectuent une minute de silence

Multimesc Romania 🇷🇴🫂🇺🇦 After UEFA rejected Ukraine Futsal NT’s request to observe a minute’s silence for those who died in recent attacks in Sumy & Kryvyi Rih before their Euro Q match yday Following KO 🇺🇦 & 🇷🇴 players paused to pay respects anyway🕯️pic.twitter.com/92R0saxbTr