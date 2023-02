23 – Brahim Díaz 🇪🇸 (23 years and 195 days) is the youngest player to score for @acmilan in a @ChampionsLeague KO game since Kaká in March 2004, with a brace against Deportivo de La Coruña in quarterfinals (21y 336d).

