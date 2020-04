L'IFAB instaure les nouvelles règles pour la saison prochaine

NEW Laws of the Game 2020/21 BOOK can now be pre-ordered in our webshop, until 24 April 2020: https://t.co/tT1yLgwT7DThe book is available in: English French German Spanish Check the list of all changes to the #LawsOfTheGame: https://t.co/pDes9z493k pic.twitter.com/YfPVod6imK