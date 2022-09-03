Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociaux MoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
Jay Stansfield s'engage avec Exeter et reprend le numéro 9 porté par son père, décédé d'un cancer en 2010

Ce vendredi, Exeter City (D3 anglaise) a annoncé l'arrivée en prêt de Jay Stansfield, en provenance de Fulham. Un petit aboutissement pour l'attaquant de 19 ans, qui revient dans le club de son enfance, celui qui a vu son père y briller. Adam Stansfield est en effet une légende des Grecians (142 rencontres disputées), malheureusement décédé à seulement 31 ans, en 2010, des suites d'un cancer colorectal.


Son maillot, floqué du numéro 9, avait alors été retiré par Exeter. Douze ans plus tard, la tunique a donc été ressortie et confiée à son fils, qui tentera de faire honneur à la tradition paternelle. AB
