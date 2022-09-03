Jay Stansfield s'engage avec Exeter et reprend le numéro 9 porté par son père, décédé d'un cancer en 2010

H O M E C O M I N G We are delighted to announce the signing of Jay Stansfield on loan from @FulhamFC for the rest of the season #ECFC #OneGrecianGoal pic.twitter.com/M106xENHC9— Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) September 2, 2022
Son maillot, floqué du numéro 9, avait alors été retiré par Exeter. Douze ans plus tard, la tunique a donc été ressortie et confiée à son fils, qui tentera de faire honneur à la tradition paternelle. AB
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.