En direct : Manchester United - Chelsea (0 - 0)

Manchester United
Auj. 18:30
Le 24/10/2020 à 18:30
0
0
Chelsea
Arbitre
Martin ATKINSON
Stade
Old Trafford (Manchester )
Compétition
(6ème journée )
Commentateur
Gardien
David De Gea
Défenseurs
Victor Lindelöf
Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Milieux
Bruno Fernandes
Fred
Daniel James
Juan Manuel Mata
Scott McTominay
Attaquants
Marcus Rashford
Banc de touche
Dean Henderson
Axel Tuanzebe
Nemanja Matic
Facundo Pellistri
Paul Pogba
Donny van de Beek
Edinson Cavani
Mason Greenwood
Gardien
Edouard Mendy
Défenseurs
César Azpilicueta
Thiago Silva
Kurt Zouma
Milieux
Jorginho
Mateo Kovacic
Attaquants
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Timo Werner
Olivier Giroud
Mason Mount
Banc de touche
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Benjamin Chilwell
Emerson
Fikayo Tomori
Ross Barkley
Kai Havertz
Reece James
N'Golo Kanté
Tammy Abraham
Coucou les oiseaux ! Hé oui, me revoilà pour un nouveau match qui sent bon le spectacle sur le terrain, à défaut de public. Manchester United, fossoyeur du Paris Saint-Germain cette semaine on le rappelle, contre Chelsea ! Un match qui sent la poudre !

WELCOME AND ENJOY !!!


Antoine Donnarieix
David De Gea N'Golo Kanté

