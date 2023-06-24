- Angleterre
Le défilé de maillots du Glastonbury Festival
La Fashion Week du ballon.
Chaque année au moins de juin, l’iconique Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, en Angleterre, rassemble plus d’une centaine de milliers de personnes venus profiter de concerts et spectacles. L’édition 2023, débutée ce jeudi, se clôturera dimanche et accueille des groupes et artistes tels qu’Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, Blondie, Cat Stevens, Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey, Phoenix (cocorico) ou Texas. Et depuis plusieurs années désormais, un compte Twitter baptisé « Glasto Footy Shirts » (@GlastoFooty) s’est donné pour mission de répertorier tous les maillots de foot portés par les festivaliers dans le cadre de cet évènement. Et ils sont (très) nombreux. L’occasion de voir apparaître de très belles pièces vintage et collector ou des tuniques d’obscurs clubs britanniques des divisions inférieures, entres autres.
Margate FC (2018/19). #GlastoFootyShirts. pic.twitter.com/4r9iltg8E7
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 21, 2023
Dunfermline Athletic (1992/94). #GlastoFootyShirts. pic.twitter.com/O0EiBz6nok
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 21, 2023
Nottingham Forest & Derby County Away Shirts (1995/96) #GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/dXAR9oIKwY
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 22, 2023
East Germany (1982). #GlastoFootyShirts. pic.twitter.com/I9isPHqliU
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 22, 2023
Scotland (1990). #GlastoFootyShirts. pic.twitter.com/N9Vj9yR7P4
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 22, 2023
Middlesbrough. #GlastoFootyShirts. pic.twitter.com/sxfv9s8ciX
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 22, 2023
Everton Away (1996/97) #GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/sbiQUm3PlD
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 23, 2023
We called @tomvickers3 answered!
Middlesbrough Away (1998/99)#GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/nhO1hZxSBJ
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 23, 2023
Fiorentina (1997/98) #GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/JX2NnFCJ27
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 23, 2023
Macclesfield Town Away (2022/23) #GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/IJBgeZY5zy
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 23, 2023
In the words of @FabrizioRomano ‘HERE WE GO!’
Middlesbrough combination 🤝#GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/K9hbdTmhDE
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 23, 2023
Cork City (1988/89) #GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/lgc1nRBuGb
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 23, 2023
Newport County (2021/22) #GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/7jyvTxgBC2
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 23, 2023
Tranmere Rovers (1993/95) #GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/pqanZ9zQXG
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 23, 2023
Ipswich town Away (1997/98) #GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/7t7XSK9646
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 23, 2023
Wolves 🤝 Nottingham Forest. #GlastoFootyShirts. pic.twitter.com/XZQ34j2BYu
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 24, 2023
Arsenal (1991/93). #GlastoFootyShirts. pic.twitter.com/dzMsQ1DNtY
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 24, 2023
Bradford City (2002/03)#GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/aIBfW2foW2
— Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 24, 2023
Du régal pour les yeux.
JB
Photo : Czampal