  • Angleterre

Le défilé de maillots du Glastonbury Festival

JB
Le défilé de maillots du Glastonbury Festival

La Fashion Week du ballon.

Chaque année au moins de juin, l’iconique Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, en Angleterre, rassemble plus d’une centaine de milliers de personnes venus profiter de concerts et spectacles. L’édition 2023, débutée ce jeudi, se clôturera dimanche et accueille des groupes et artistes tels qu’Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, Blondie, Cat Stevens, Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey, Phoenix (cocorico) ou Texas. Et depuis plusieurs années désormais, un compte Twitter baptisé « Glasto Footy Shirts » (@GlastoFooty) s’est donné pour mission de répertorier tous les maillots de foot portés par les festivaliers dans le cadre de cet évènement. Et ils sont (très) nombreux. L’occasion de voir apparaître de très belles pièces vintage et collector ou des tuniques d’obscurs clubs britanniques des divisions inférieures, entres autres.

Du régal pour les yeux.

Sandro Tonali et le Milan, un divorce douloureux

JB

Photo : Czampal

À lire aussi
Logo de l'équipe Genoa
Foto Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse 22 Gennaio 2022 - Genova, Italia Sport, CalcioGenoa vs Udinese - Campionato italiano di calcio Serie A TIM 2021/2022 - Stadio Luigi FerrarisNella foto: portanovaPhoto Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse January 22, 2022 - Genoa, Italy Sport, Soccer Genoa vs Udinese - Italian Serie A Football Championship 2021/2022 - Luigi Ferraris StadiumIn the photo: portanova - Photo by Icon sport
Foto Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse 22 Gennaio 2022 - Genova, Italia Sport, CalcioGenoa vs Udinese - Campionato italiano di calcio Serie A TIM 2021/2022 - Stadio Luigi FerrarisNella foto: portanovaPhoto Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse January 22, 2022 - Genoa, Italy Sport, Soccer Genoa vs Udinese - Italian Serie A Football Championship 2021/2022 - Luigi Ferraris StadiumIn the photo: portanova - Photo by Icon sport
  • Serie A
  • Genoa
Manolo Portanova : l'Italie a un effroyable talent

Manolo Portanova : l'Italie a un effroyable talent

Manolo Portanova : l'Italie a un effroyable talent
Articles les plus lus
10
Revivez la victoire de la France contre la Grèce
  • Qualifs Euro 2024
  • Gr. B
  • France-Grèce
Revivez la victoire de la France contre la Grèce

Revivez la victoire de la France contre la Grèce

Revivez la victoire de la France contre la Grèce
Logo de l'équipe Milan
Foto Spada/LaPresse 10 Maggio 2023 - Milano , Italia - sport, calcio - Ac Milan vs Fc Internazionale - Champions League semi-finale andata - Stadio San Siro Nella foto : Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) May 10 , 2023 Milan , Italy - sport, calcio - Ac Milan vs Fc Internazionale - Champions League semi-final first leg - San Siro Stadium In the pic : Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) - Photo by Icon sport
Foto Spada/LaPresse 10 Maggio 2023 - Milano , Italia - sport, calcio - Ac Milan vs Fc Internazionale - Champions League semi-finale andata - Stadio San Siro Nella foto : Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) May 10 , 2023 Milan , Italy - sport, calcio - Ac Milan vs Fc Internazionale - Champions League semi-final first leg - San Siro Stadium In the pic : Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) - Photo by Icon sport
  • Italie
  • Milan
Sandro Tonali et le Milan, un divorce douloureux

Sandro Tonali et le Milan, un divorce douloureux

Sandro Tonali et le Milan, un divorce douloureux
21
Euro Espoirs : Revivez France-Italie (2-1)
  • Euro Espoirs
  • Gr. D
Euro Espoirs : Revivez France-Italie (2-1)

Euro Espoirs : Revivez France-Italie (2-1)

Euro Espoirs : Revivez France-Italie (2-1)
Logo de l'équipe France
Antonio Mateu LAHOZ, referee during the Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round match between France and Greece at Stade de France on June 19, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport)
Antonio Mateu LAHOZ, referee during the Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round match between France and Greece at Stade de France on June 19, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport)
  • Euro 2024
  • Qualifs
  • France-Grèce (1-0)
Au revoir Lahoz

Au revoir Lahoz

Au revoir Lahoz
00
Revivez le sacre de l'Espagne en Ligue des Nations ! (0-0)
  • Ligue des Nations
  • Finale
  • Croatie-Espagne
Revivez le sacre de l'Espagne en Ligue des Nations ! (0-0)

Revivez le sacre de l'Espagne en Ligue des Nations ! (0-0)

Revivez le sacre de l'Espagne en Ligue des Nations ! (0-0)

Votre avis sur cet article

Les avis de nos lecteurs:

Dernières actus