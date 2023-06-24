Le défilé de maillots du Glastonbury Festival

La Fashion Week du ballon.

Chaque année au moins de juin, l’iconique Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, en Angleterre, rassemble plus d’une centaine de milliers de personnes venus profiter de concerts et spectacles. L’édition 2023, débutée ce jeudi, se clôturera dimanche et accueille des groupes et artistes tels qu’Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, Blondie, Cat Stevens, Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey, Phoenix (cocorico) ou Texas. Et depuis plusieurs années désormais, un compte Twitter baptisé « Glasto Footy Shirts » (@GlastoFooty) s’est donné pour mission de répertorier tous les maillots de foot portés par les festivaliers dans le cadre de cet évènement. Et ils sont (très) nombreux. L’occasion de voir apparaître de très belles pièces vintage et collector ou des tuniques d’obscurs clubs britanniques des divisions inférieures, entres autres.

Nottingham Forest & Derby County Away Shirts (1995/96) #GlastoFootyShirts pic.twitter.com/dXAR9oIKwY — Glasto Footy Shirts (@GlastoFooty) June 22, 2023

Du régal pour les yeux.

Sandro Tonali et le Milan, un divorce douloureux