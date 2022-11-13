- Mondial 2022
- Gr. F
- Canada
Notez la liste du Canada pour la Coupe du monde 2022
Pour la deuxième Coupe du monde de son histoire, le Canada tentera de se frayer un chemin dans une poule relevée. Pour épauler Jonathan David et Alphonso Davies, John Herdman a couché sur le papier 24 noms. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.
Gardien
Milan Borjan
34 ans, Étoile rouge de Belgrade
James Pantemis
25 ans, CF Montréal
Derek Cornelius
24 ans, Panetolikos GFS
Liam Fraser
24 ans, KMSK Deinze
Mark-Anthony Kaye
27 ans, Toronto FC
Stephen Eustaquio
25 ans, FC Porto
Liam Millar
23 ans, FC Bâle
Tajon Buchanan
23 ans, Club Brugge
John Herdman
Dayne St. Clair
25 ans, Minnesota United FC
Alistair Johnston
24 ans, CF Montréal
Richmond Laryea
27 ans, Toronto
Kamal Miller
25 ans, CF Montréal
Joel Waterman
26 ans, CF Montréal
Ismaël Koné
20 ans, CF Montréal
Défenseurs
Sam Adekugbe
27 ans, Hatayspor
Steven Vitoria
35 ans, GD Chaves
Atiba Hutchinson
39 ans, Beşiktaş
Alphonso Davies
22 ans, Bayern Munich
Milieux
David Wotherspoon
32 ans, St. Johnstone FC
Jonathan Osorio
30 ans, Toronto FC
Samuel Piette
27 ans, CF Montréal
Attaquants
Lucas Cavallini
29 ans, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Ike Ugbo
24 ans, Troyes
Jonathan David
22 ans, Lille
Cyle Larin
27 ans, Club Brugge
Junior Hoilett
32 ans, Reading
Par Florian Porta