Notez la liste du Canada pour la Coupe du monde 2022

Par Florian Porta

Pour la deuxième Coupe du monde de son histoire, le Canada tentera de se frayer un chemin dans une poule relevée. Pour épauler Jonathan David et Alphonso Davies, John Herdman a couché sur le papier 24 noms. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.

Gardien

Milan Borjan

34 ans, Étoile rouge de Belgrade

  Milan Borjan

    • Milan Borjan

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6/10

    40 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    James Pantemis

    25 ans, CF Montréal

  James Pantemis

    • James Pantemis

    Note de la rédaction Positif
    Note des lecteurs 4.8/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Derek Cornelius

    24 ans, Panetolikos GFS

  Derek Cornelius

    • Derek Cornelius

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.6/10

    30 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Liam Fraser

    24 ans, KMSK Deinze

  Liam Fraser

    • Liam Fraser

    Note de la rédaction 5,5
    Note des lecteurs 4.9/10

    31 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Mark-Anthony Kaye

    27 ans, Toronto FC

  Mark-Anthony Kaye

    • Mark-Anthony Kaye

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.1/10

    30 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Stephen Eustaquio

    25 ans, FC Porto

  Stephen Eustaquio

    • Stephen Eustaquio

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.5/10

    44 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Liam Millar

    23 ans, FC Bâle

  Liam Millar

    • Liam Millar

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.4/10

    33 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Tajon Buchanan

    23 ans, Club Brugge

  Tajon Buchanan

    • Tajon Buchanan

    Note de la rédaction 6,5
    Note des lecteurs 6.2/10

    37 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    John Herdman

  John Herdman

    • John Herdman

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.1/10

    32 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    joueurs

    Dayne St. Clair

    25 ans, Minnesota United FC

  Dayne St. Clair

    • Dayne St. Clair

    Note de la rédaction 4/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.5/10

    32 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Alistair Johnston

    24 ans, CF Montréal

  Alistair Johnston

    • Alistair Johnston

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.6/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Richmond Laryea

    27 ans, Toronto

  Richmond Laryea

    • Richmond Laryea

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.2/10

    31 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Kamal Miller

    25 ans, CF Montréal

  Kamal Miller

    • Kamal Miller

    Note de la rédaction 5,5
    Note des lecteurs 5.6/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Joel Waterman

    26 ans, CF Montréal

  Joel Waterman

    • Joel Waterman

    Note de la rédaction H2O
    Note des lecteurs 4.9/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Ismaël Koné

    20 ans, CF Montréal

  Ismaël Koné

    • Ismaël Koné

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.6/10

    38 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Défenseurs

    Sam Adekugbe

    27 ans, Hatayspor

  Sam Adekugbe

    • Sam Adekugbe

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.5/10

    32 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Steven Vitoria

    35 ans, GD Chaves

  Steven Vitoria

    • Steven Vitoria

    Note de la rédaction 4,5
    Note des lecteurs 5.4/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Atiba Hutchinson

    39 ans, Beşiktaş

  Atiba Hutchinson

    • Atiba Hutchinson

    Note de la rédaction 6,5
    Note des lecteurs 6.1/10

    36 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Alphonso Davies

    22 ans, Bayern Munich

  Alphonso Davies

    • Alphonso Davies

    Note de la rédaction 8/10
    Note des lecteurs 8.7/10

    61 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Milieux

    David Wotherspoon

    32 ans, St. Johnstone FC

  David Wotherspoon

    • David Wotherspoon

    Note de la rédaction 4,5
    Note des lecteurs 4.8/10

    32 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Jonathan Osorio

    30 ans, Toronto FC

  Jonathan Osorio

    • Jonathan Osorio

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.3/10

    30 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Samuel Piette

    27 ans, CF Montréal

  Samuel Piette

    • Samuel Piette

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.4/10

    38 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Attaquants

    Lucas Cavallini

    29 ans, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  Lucas Cavallini

    • Lucas Cavallini

    Note de la rédaction 5,5
    Note des lecteurs 4.7/10

    31 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Ike Ugbo

    24 ans, Troyes

  Ike Ugbo

    • Ike Ugbo

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.7/10

    36 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Jonathan David

    22 ans, Lille

  Jonathan David

    • Jonathan David

    Note de la rédaction 7,5
    Note des lecteurs 8.1/10

    55 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Cyle Larin

    27 ans, Club Brugge

  Cyle Larin

    • Cyle Larin

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.9/10

    43 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Junior Hoilett

    32 ans, Reading

  Junior Hoilett

    • Junior Hoilett

    Note de la rédaction 5,5
    Note des lecteurs 6/10

    33 note(s)

    Votre note /10

