En direct : on se fait un petit quiz foot de rentrée sur Twitch
Par Maxime MARCHON
Tous les jeudis à 19h, sur notre chaîne Twitch, So Foot te propose de gagner des cadeaux grâce à ta culture foot. Ce jeudi soir, c'est un spécial Foot japonais & manga avec comme invité le créateur de vidéos Alex San.
<iframe loading="lazy" src="https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=sowhat&parent=www.sofoot.com" width="620" height="378" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe>
