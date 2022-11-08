  • Mondial 2022
  • Gr. D
  • Australie

Notez la liste de l’Australie pour le Mondial 2022

Par Léo Tourbe

Encore les Bleus et encore le Danemark pour l'Australie. Les Socceroos seront-ils encore éliminés ? La bande de Mathew Ryan et Aaron Mooy tentera de déjouer les pronostics. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.

Gardien

Mathew Ryan

30 ans, Copenhague

  • Ancienne mouette.

    • Mathew Ryan

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 7.1/10

    45 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Andrew Redmayne

    33 ans, Sydney FC

  • Pas celui qui rappe avec Method Mayne.

    • Andrew Redmayne

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.2/10

    42 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Danny Vukovic

    37 ans, Central Coast Mariners

  • Jeune prospect.

    • Danny Vukovic

    Note de la rédaction Vermeil
    Note des lecteurs 3.6/10

    41 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Nathaniel Atkinson

    23 ans, Heart of Midlothian

  • Premier diable de Tasmanie à aller au Mondial.

    • Nathaniel Atkinson

    Note de la rédaction ABALABOUPSRR
    Note des lecteurs 5.3/10

    39 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Kye Rowles

    24 ans, Heart of Midlothian

  • « Ça Kye », va-t-on se dire quand il va climatiser les Bleus à la 90e.

    • Kye Rowles

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.1/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Ajdin Hrustic

    26 ans, Hellas Vérone

  • Ce n’est pas franchement un voyage Hrustic qui l’attend au Qatar.

    • Ajdin Hrustic

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.2/10

    36 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Cameron Devlin

    24 ans, Heart of Midlothian

  • À un U d’être indomptable.

    • Cameron Devlin

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Riley McGree

    23 ans, Middlesbrough

  • Riley Patrick McGree… Ses parents étaient donc fans des Lakers, ou du Heat.

    • Riley McGree

    Note de la rédaction 4/10
    Note des lecteurs 5/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    joueurs

    Joel King

    22 ans, Odense Boldklub

  • Le roi du Qatar.

    • Joel King

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.2/10

    37 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Thomas Deng

    25 ans, Albirex Niigata

  • Un parcours de Deng.

    • Thomas Deng

    Note de la rédaction 4/10
    Note des lecteurs 5/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Keanu Baccus

    24 ans, St. Mirren FC

  • Zlatan n’a qu’à bien se tenir, ça c’est une action divine :

    • Keanu Baccus

    Note de la rédaction Zlatanesque
    Note des lecteurs 6.1/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Garang Kuol

    18 ans, Central Coast Mariners

  • Attention, pépite.

    • Garang Kuol

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 7.2/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Défenseurs

    Aziz Behich

    31 ans, Dundee United

  • Crocodile Dundee.

    • Aziz Behich

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.9/10

    38 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Milos Degenek

    28 ans, Columbus Crew

  • Australie, Allemagne, Japon, Serbie, Arabie saoudite, États-Unis… Le guide du Routard.

    • Milos Degenek

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.6/10

    36 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Harry Souttar

    24 ans, Stoke City

  • 2,01 mètres, Stoke City… Peter Crouch ?

    • Harry Souttar

    Note de la rédaction Longues jambes
    Note des lecteurs 6.1/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Bailey Wright

    30 ans, Sunderland

  • Pas sûr que le croisement entre Leon Bailey et Ian Wright ait tenu toutes ses promesses.

    • Bailey Wright

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.1/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Fran Karačić

    26 ans, Brescia

  • Buteur contre le Népal.

    • Fran Karačić

    Note de la rédaction 4,5
    Note des lecteurs 5/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Jackson Irvine

    29 ans, St. Pauli

  • Un nom à être le meneur des Pistons de Détroit.

    • Jackson Irvine

    Note de la rédaction Poste 1
    Note des lecteurs 6.1/10

    37 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Milieux

    Aaron Mooy

    32 ans, Celtic

  • L’eau, ça Mooy.

    • Aaron Mooy

    Note de la rédaction 8/10
    Note des lecteurs 7.4/10

    36 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Mathew Leckie

    31 ans, Melbourne City FC

  • Leckie ? C’est Keen-V !

    • Mathew Leckie

    Note de la rédaction 6,5
    Note des lecteurs 5.9/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Awer Mabil

    27 ans, Cádiz

  • Le fils caché de Bernard.

    • Awer Mabil

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.4/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Ailiers

    Martin Boyle

    29 ans, Hibernian

  • Va bouillir.

    • Martin Boyle

    Note de la rédaction 100°C
    Note des lecteurs 5.5/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Attaquants

    Mitchell Duke

    31 ans, Fagiano Okayama

  • Né à Liverpool, mais pas dans le bon pays du foot.

    • Mitchell Duke

    Note de la rédaction 4/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.4/10

    33 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Jason Cummings

    27 ans, Central Coast Mariners

  • L’Écosse n’est pas au Mondial ? Alors je prends l’Australie.

    • Jason Cummings

    Note de la rédaction 1/10
    Note des lecteurs 4/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Craig Goodwin

    30 ans, Adelaide United

  • Là pour son nom de famille.

    • Craig Goodwin

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.5/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Jamie MacLaren

    29 ans, Melbourne City

  • Sûrement pote avec Daniel Ricciardo.

    • Jamie MacLaren

    Note de la rédaction DR3
    Note des lecteurs 5/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Graham Arnold

    Hey !

    Graham Arnold

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.7/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Donner une note

    • ou
      Passer d'un joueur à l'autre.

    • Choisir une note.
    • Enter
      Valider la note.
    • Echap
      Fermer le clavier.

    Par Léo Tourbe

    Dernières actus

    1
    Cristiano Ronaldo toujours sans but avec Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo toujours sans but avec Al Nassr

    Cristiano Ronaldo toujours sans but avec Al Nassr

    Cristiano Ronaldo toujours sans but avec Al Nassr

    0
    Bilbao écarte Valence et s'invite dans le dernier carré Bilbao écarte Valence et s'invite dans le dernier carré

    Bilbao écarte Valence et s'invite dans le dernier carré

    Bilbao écarte Valence et s'invite dans le dernier carré

    0
    Hidalgo en rajoute une couche sur le PSG Hidalgo en rajoute une couche sur le PSG

    Hidalgo en rajoute une couche sur le PSG

    Hidalgo en rajoute une couche sur le PSG

    0
    Karl Toko-Ekambi prêté à Rennes Karl Toko-Ekambi prêté à Rennes

    Karl Toko-Ekambi prêté à Rennes

    Karl Toko-Ekambi prêté à Rennes

    6
    Une poupée à l’effigie de Vinicius pendue à un pont par les supporters de l’Atlético Une poupée à l’effigie de Vinicius pendue à un pont par les supporters de l’Atlético

    Une poupée à l’effigie de Vinicius pendue à un pont par les supporters de l’Atlético

    Une poupée à l’effigie de Vinicius pendue à un pont par les supporters de l’Atlético

    Australie

    7
    32 personnes mises en cause dans les incidents de Melbourne 32 personnes mises en cause dans les incidents de Melbourne

    32 personnes mises en cause dans les incidents de Melbourne

    32 personnes mises en cause dans les incidents de Melbourne

    48
    Giroud répond à Cummings sur son niveau d'anglais Giroud répond à Cummings sur son niveau d'anglais

    Giroud répond à Cummings sur son niveau d'anglais

    Giroud répond à Cummings sur son niveau d'anglais

    59
    Olivier Giroud esquive un échange de maillots Olivier Giroud esquive un échange de maillots

    Olivier Giroud esquive un échange de maillots

    Olivier Giroud esquive un échange de maillots

    59
    Le derby de Melbourne a complètement dégénéré à cause des supporters Le derby de Melbourne a complètement dégénéré à cause des supporters

    Le derby de Melbourne a complètement dégénéré à cause des supporters

    Le derby de Melbourne a complètement dégénéré à cause des supporters

    29
    Quand Mathew Ryan se fait sévèrement tacler par son concurrent à Copenhague Quand Mathew Ryan se fait sévèrement tacler par son concurrent à Copenhague

    Quand Mathew Ryan se fait sévèrement tacler par son concurrent à Copenhague

    Quand Mathew Ryan se fait sévèrement tacler par son concurrent à Copenhague

    Aaron Mooy

    23
    Coupe du monde 2022 : Mais qu’a l'Australie dans les poches ? Coupe du monde 2022 : Mais qu’a l'Australie dans les poches ?

    Coupe du monde 2022 : Mais qu’a l'Australie dans les poches ?

    Coupe du monde 2022 : Mais qu’a l'Australie dans les poches ?

    14
    La liste de l'Australie premier adversaire des Bleus au Mondial La liste de l'Australie premier adversaire des Bleus au Mondial

    La liste de l'Australie premier adversaire des Bleus au Mondial

    La liste de l'Australie premier adversaire des Bleus au Mondial

    8
    Touché par le Covid, le sélectionneur australien sort et écope d'une amende Touché par le Covid, le sélectionneur australien sort et écope d'une amende

    Touché par le Covid, le sélectionneur australien sort et écope d'une amende

    Touché par le Covid, le sélectionneur australien sort et écope d'une amende

    2
    Mais qui es-tu, Aaron Mooy ? Mais qui es-tu, Aaron Mooy ?

    Mais qui es-tu, Aaron Mooy ?

    Mais qui es-tu, Aaron Mooy ?

    0
    Un fan d'Huddersfield offre 5 pounds à Aaron Mooy Un fan d'Huddersfield offre 5 pounds à Aaron Mooy

    Un fan d'Huddersfield offre 5 pounds à Aaron Mooy

    Un fan d'Huddersfield offre 5 pounds à Aaron Mooy

    Mathew Ryan

    6
    Copenhague franchit l'obstacle Trabzonspor Copenhague franchit l'obstacle Trabzonspor

    Copenhague franchit l'obstacle Trabzonspor

    Copenhague franchit l'obstacle Trabzonspor

    0
    Pronostic Emirats Arabes Unis Australie : Analyse, cotes et prono du barrage pour la Coupe du Monde 2022 Pronostic Emirats Arabes Unis Australie : Analyse, cotes et prono du barrage pour la Coupe du Monde 2022

    Pronostic Emirats Arabes Unis Australie : Analyse, cotes et prono du barrage pour la Coupe du Monde 2022

    Pronostic Emirats Arabes Unis Australie : Analyse, cotes et prono du barrage pour la Coupe du Monde 2022

    14
    Après son transfert en Espagne, Mathew Ryan vend ses meubles via Twitter Après son transfert en Espagne, Mathew Ryan vend ses meubles via Twitter

    Après son transfert en Espagne, Mathew Ryan vend ses meubles via Twitter

    Après son transfert en Espagne, Mathew Ryan vend ses meubles via Twitter

    27
    Mathew Ryan prêté par Brighton à Arsenal Mathew Ryan prêté par Brighton à Arsenal

    Mathew Ryan prêté par Brighton à Arsenal

    Mathew Ryan prêté par Brighton à Arsenal

    14
    Le gardien de Brighton Mathew Ryan récolte 17 390 euros pour l’Australie Le gardien de Brighton Mathew Ryan récolte 17 390 euros pour l’Australie

    Le gardien de Brighton Mathew Ryan récolte 17 390 euros pour l’Australie

    Le gardien de Brighton Mathew Ryan récolte 17 390 euros pour l’Australie