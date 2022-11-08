- Mondial 2022
- Australie
Notez la liste de l’Australie pour le Mondial 2022
Encore les Bleus et encore le Danemark pour l'Australie. Les Socceroos seront-ils encore éliminés ? La bande de Mathew Ryan et Aaron Mooy tentera de déjouer les pronostics. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.
Gardien
Mathew Ryan
30 ans, Copenhague
Mathew Ryan

Andrew Redmayne
33 ans, Sydney FC
Andrew Redmayne

Danny Vukovic
37 ans, Central Coast Mariners
Danny Vukovic

Nathaniel Atkinson
23 ans, Heart of Midlothian
Nathaniel Atkinson

Kye Rowles
24 ans, Heart of Midlothian
Kye Rowles

Ajdin Hrustic
26 ans, Hellas Vérone
Ajdin Hrustic

Cameron Devlin
24 ans, Heart of Midlothian
Cameron Devlin

Riley McGree
23 ans, Middlesbrough
Riley McGree

joueurs
Joel King
22 ans, Odense Boldklub
Joel King

Thomas Deng
25 ans, Albirex Niigata
Thomas Deng

Keanu Baccus
24 ans, St. Mirren FC
À scorpion kick assist by @KeanuBaccus and a perfect @SCoxy31Real finish @FOXFOOTBALL #WSW #MACvWSW pic.twitter.com/A15WSwJ620
— WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 6, 2021
Keanu Baccus

Garang Kuol
18 ans, Central Coast Mariners
Garang Kuol

Défenseurs
Aziz Behich
31 ans, Dundee United
Aziz Behich

Milos Degenek
28 ans, Columbus Crew
Milos Degenek

Harry Souttar
24 ans, Stoke City
Harry Souttar

Bailey Wright
30 ans, Sunderland
Bailey Wright

Fran Karačić
26 ans, Brescia
Fran Karačić

Jackson Irvine
29 ans, St. Pauli
Jackson Irvine

Milieux
Aaron Mooy
32 ans, Celtic
Aaron Mooy

Mathew Leckie
31 ans, Melbourne City FC
Mathew Leckie

Awer Mabil
27 ans, Cádiz
Awer Mabil

Ailiers
Martin Boyle
29 ans, Hibernian
Martin Boyle

Attaquants
Mitchell Duke
31 ans, Fagiano Okayama
Mitchell Duke

Jason Cummings
27 ans, Central Coast Mariners
Jason Cummings

Craig Goodwin
30 ans, Adelaide United
Craig Goodwin

Jamie MacLaren
29 ans, Melbourne City
Jamie MacLaren

Graham Arnold
Hey !
Graham Arnold

Par Léo Tourbe