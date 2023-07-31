  • Enquête Twitch

Direct Twitch : où es-tu passé Albert Polge ?

Par Maxime MARCHON

En direct sur notre chaîne Twitch So What!?, on remonte la piste d'Albert Polge, né dans le Tonkin en 1909, devenu international français en 1933, soupçonné d'avoir collaboré pendant la Seconde Guerre mondial, arrêté, jugé coupable et disparu en 1944. Aidez-nous à retracer son histoire et enfin compléter sa fiche Wikipédia !

