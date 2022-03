Un officiel de la CAF perd la vie après Nigéria-Ghana

A reliable CAF source tells me the death of the CAF Medical officer at the Moshood Abiola stadium last night was NOT related to the crowd violence."Dr Kabungo had a cardiac arrest when walking towards the team dressing rooms and collapsed on the floor"

IF the death of #Zambian doctor Dr Joseph Kabungo at the #Abuja stadium was caused by being attacked by the #Nigerian fans who invaded the pitch, after the @NGSuperEagles lost the @FIFAWorldCup ticket to @GhanaBlackstars, @thenff would be in terrible trouble with @FIFAcom.