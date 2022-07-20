Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociaux MoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
Paulo Dybala à la Roma, c’est officiel

Si Paulo Dybala est aussi inspiré sur le terrain que le community manager de la Roma ne l'est sur Twitter, le spectacle est garanti.

Libre après sept ans passés sous le maillot de la Juve, Paulo Dybala jouera avec celui de l’AS Roma la saison prochaine. L’Argentin a signé jusqu'en 2025 et portera le numéro 21, malgré la proposition faite par Francesco Totti, légende absolue du club, de reprendre son numéro dix. Sixième de Serie A en 2021-2022, l'équipe dirigée par José Mourinho est qualifiée pour la Ligue Europa.


Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala : sacré casting pour la C3 la saison prochaine.


