Paulo Dybala à la Roma, c’est officiel

Libre après sept ans passés sous le maillot de la Juve, Paulo Dybala jouera avec celui de l’AS Roma la saison prochaine. L’Argentin a signé jusqu'en 2025 et portera le numéro 21, malgré la proposition faite par Francesco Totti, légende absolue du club, de reprendre son numéro dix. Sixième de Serie A en 2021-2022, l'équipe dirigée par José Mourinho est qualifiée pour la Ligue Europa.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala : sacré casting pour la C3 la saison prochaine.
? ??????? | Paulo Dybala ???The club is delighted to confirm the signing of the world-renowned forward!We also hope this video can help continue to raise awareness in the search for missing children all around the globe. ? #ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/eb0TXYXamk— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 20, 2022
ALB
À new jewel in the Eternal City! #ASRoma | @PauDybala_JR pic.twitter.com/ji3LDj5yS4— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 20, 2022
