S’abonner au mag
  • Twitch
  • Real Sociedad-PSG

À partir de 20h, on commente Real Sociedad-PSG avec Paul de Saint Sernin sur Twitch

LT
À partir de 20h, on commente Real Sociedad-PSG avec Paul de Saint Sernin sur Twitch

Ce mardi soir, So Foot sera en direct du Sacré pour mater Real Sociedad-PSG ! Vous n’avez pas vos billets mais vous voulez quand même être avec nous ? On a pensé à tout ! À partir de 20 heures, nous serons en direct sur Twitch, sur notre chaîne So What, avec un invité de marque : Paul de Saint Sernin. Venez vivre l’avant-match, le match et l’après-match avec nous !

<iframe loading="lazy" src="https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=sowhat&amp;parent=www.sofoot.com" width="620" height="378" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe>

 

Dans cet article :
Dernières places à prendre pour notre soirée spéciale Real Sociedad-Paris SG !
Dans cet article :

LT

À lire aussi
Logo de l'équipe Paris Saint-Germain
Paris, Frankreich, 14.02.24: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) Torjubel, jubelt nach seinem treffer zum 1:0 waehrend des UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 - Round of 16 Spiels zwischen Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad im Parc des Princes am 14. Februar 2024 in Paris, Frankreich. (Foto von Harry Langer/DeFodi Images) Paris, France, 14.02.24: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 - Round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad. at Parc des Princes on February 14, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images) - Photo by Icon Sport
Paris, Frankreich, 14.02.24: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) Torjubel, jubelt nach seinem treffer zum 1:0 waehrend des UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 - Round of 16 Spiels zwischen Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad im Parc des Princes am 14. Februar 2024 in Paris, Frankreich. (Foto von Harry Langer/DeFodi Images) Paris, France, 14.02.24: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 - Round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad. at Parc des Princes on February 14, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images) - Photo by Icon Sport
  • Paris sportifs
Pronostic Real Sociedad PSG : Analyse, cotes et prono de l'affiche de Ligue des champions + 15€ offerts sans déposer d'argent

Pronostic Real Sociedad PSG : Analyse, cotes et prono de l'affiche de Ligue des champions + 15€ offerts sans déposer d'argent

Pronostic Real Sociedad PSG : Analyse, cotes et prono de l'affiche de Ligue des champions + 15€ offerts sans déposer d'argent
Articles en tendances
00
Revivez le nul entre Monaco et le PSG (0-0)
  • Ligue 1
  • J24
  • Monaco-PSG
Revivez le nul entre Monaco et le PSG (0-0)

Revivez le nul entre Monaco et le PSG (0-0)

Revivez le nul entre Monaco et le PSG (0-0)
03
Live : Lyon-Lens (0-3)
  • Ligue 1
  • J24
  • Lyon-Lens
Live : Lyon-Lens (0-3)

Live : Lyon-Lens (0-3)

Live : Lyon-Lens (0-3)
Logo de l'équipe Olympique Lyonnais
Kevin DANSO of Lens celebrate after scores during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Lyon and Lens at Groupama Stadium on March 3, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport) - Photo by Icon Sport
Kevin DANSO of Lens celebrate after scores during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Lyon and Lens at Groupama Stadium on March 3, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport) - Photo by Icon Sport
  • Ligue 1
  • J24
  • Lyon-Lens (0-3)
Les notes de Lyon-Lens

Les notes de Lyon-Lens

Les notes de Lyon-Lens
Logo de l'équipe France féminines
Seville, Spainen, 28.02.2024: Herve Renard, head coach of France schaut waehrend des Spiels der UEFA Women's Nations League 2024 Final zwischen Spain vs France im La Cartuja Stadion am 28. February 2024 in Seville, Spainen. (Foto von Manu Reino/DeFodi Images) Seville, Spain, 28.02.2024: Herve Renard, head coach of France looks on during the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024 Final match between Spain vs France at the La Cartuja Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Manu Reino/DeFodi Images) - Photo by Icon Sport
Seville, Spainen, 28.02.2024: Herve Renard, head coach of France schaut waehrend des Spiels der UEFA Women's Nations League 2024 Final zwischen Spain vs France im La Cartuja Stadion am 28. February 2024 in Seville, Spainen. (Foto von Manu Reino/DeFodi Images) Seville, Spain, 28.02.2024: Herve Renard, head coach of France looks on during the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024 Final match between Spain vs France at the La Cartuja Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Manu Reino/DeFodi Images) - Photo by Icon Sport
  • Ligue des nations
  • Finale
  • Espagne-France (2-0)
Renard et les Bleues : maux croisés

Renard et les Bleues : maux croisés

Renard et les Bleues : maux croisés

Votre avis sur cet article

Les avis de nos lecteurs:

Dernières actus

Logo de l'équipe Paris Saint-Germain
Paris, Frankreich, 14.02.24: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) Torjubel, jubelt nach seinem treffer zum 1:0 waehrend des UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 - Round of 16 Spiels zwischen Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad im Parc des Princes am 14. Februar 2024 in Paris, Frankreich. (Foto von Harry Langer/DeFodi Images) Paris, France, 14.02.24: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 - Round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad. at Parc des Princes on February 14, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images) - Photo by Icon Sport
Paris, Frankreich, 14.02.24: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) Torjubel, jubelt nach seinem treffer zum 1:0 waehrend des UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 - Round of 16 Spiels zwischen Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad im Parc des Princes am 14. Februar 2024 in Paris, Frankreich. (Foto von Harry Langer/DeFodi Images) Paris, France, 14.02.24: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 - Round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad. at Parc des Princes on February 14, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images) - Photo by Icon Sport
Pronostic Real Sociedad PSG : Analyse, cotes et prono de l'affiche de Ligue des champions + 15€ offerts sans déposer d'argent

Pronostic Real Sociedad PSG : Analyse, cotes et prono de l'affiche de Ligue des champions + 15€ offerts sans déposer d'argent

Pronostic Real Sociedad PSG : Analyse, cotes et prono de l'affiche de Ligue des champions + 15€ offerts sans déposer d'argent
Logo de l'équipe Paris Saint-Germain
Takefusa KUBO of Real Sociedad and Bradley BARCOLA of PSG during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad de Football at Parc des Princes on February 14, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport)
Takefusa KUBO of Real Sociedad and Bradley BARCOLA of PSG during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad de Football at Parc des Princes on February 14, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport)
Près de 200€ à gagner avec PSG & Bayern (+100€ de bonus en CASH offerts) !

Près de 200€ à gagner avec PSG & Bayern (+100€ de bonus en CASH offerts) !

Près de 200€ à gagner avec PSG &amp; Bayern (+100€ de bonus en CASH offerts) !

Nos partenaires

  • Vietnam: le label d'H-BURNS, Phararon de Winter, 51 Black Super, Kakkmaddafakka...
  • #Trashtalk: les vrais coulisses de la NBA.
  • Maillots, équipement, lifestyle - Degaine.
  • Magazine trimestriel de Mode, Culture et Société pour les vrais parents sur les vrais enfants.
  • Pronostic Foot 100% Gratuits ! + de 100 Matchs analysés / semaine

Actus PSG