- Mondial 2022
- Gr. B
- Pays de Galles
Notez la liste du pays de Galles pour la Coupe du monde 2022
64 ans après sa dernière participation, le pays de Galles fait son retour à la Coupe du monde. Pour l'occasion, Rob Page a dévoilé les 25 joueurs qui accompagneront Gareth Bale dans ce qui pourrait être la dernière grande aventure de l'ancien du Real. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.
Gardien
Wayne Hennessey
35 ans, Nottingham Forest
Adam Davies
30 ans, Sheffield United
Attaquants
Danny Ward
29 ans, Leicester City
Défenseurs
Ben Davies
29 ans, Tottenham Hotspur
Ben Cabango
22 ans, Swansea City
Tom Lockyer
27 ans, Luton Town
Chris Gunter
33 ans, AFC Wimbledon
Neco Williams
21 ans, Nottingham Forest
Connor Roberts
27 ans, Burnley FC
Gareth Bale
33 ans, Los Angeles FC
Kieffer Moore
30 ans, AFC Bournemouth
Rob Page
Joe Rodon
25 ans, Stade rennais
Chris Mepham
25 ans, AFC Bournemouth
Ethan Ampadu
22 ans, Spezia Calcio
Sorba Thomas
23 ans, Huddersfield Town
Matthew Smith
22 ans, Milton Keynes Dons
Dylan Levitt
21 ans, Dundee United FC
Joe Morrell
25 ans, FC Portsmouth
Rubin Colwill
20 ans, Cardiff City,
Brennan Johnson
21 ans, Nottingham Forest
Mark Harris
23 ans, Cardiff City
Milieux
Joe Allen
32 ans, Swansea City
Aaron Ramsey
31 ans, OGC Nice
Daniel James
24 ans, FC Fulham
Ailiers
Harry Wilson
25 ans, Fulham FC
Meneurs
Jonathan Williams
29 ans, Swindon Town
Par Florian Porta