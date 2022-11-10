  • Mondial 2022
Notez la liste du pays de Galles pour la Coupe du monde 2022

Par Florian Porta

64 ans après sa dernière participation, le pays de Galles fait son retour à la Coupe du monde. Pour l'occasion, Rob Page a dévoilé les 25 joueurs qui accompagneront Gareth Bale dans ce qui pourrait être la dernière grande aventure de l'ancien du Real. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.

Gardien

Wayne Hennessey

35 ans, Nottingham Forest

  • Pur Malt.

    • Wayne Hennessey

    Note de la rédaction 6,5
    Note des lecteurs 6.3/10

    41 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Adam Davies

    30 ans, Sheffield United

  • Blade Runner.

    • Adam Davies

    Note de la rédaction 4/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.7/10

    38 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Attaquants

    Danny Ward

    29 ans, Leicester City

  • Pas Brillant, mais moins démodé que Glover.

    • Danny Ward

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.4/10

    38 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Défenseurs

    Ben Davies

    29 ans, Tottenham Hotspur

  • Surtout ses relances.

    • Ben Davies

    Note de la rédaction 6,5
    Note des lecteurs 6.8/10

    40 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Ben Cabango

    22 ans, Swansea City

  • Oncle Soul.

    • Ben Cabango

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.1/10

    37 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Tom Lockyer

    27 ans, Luton Town

  • Verrouillage immédiat.

    • Tom Lockyer

    Note de la rédaction 5,5
    Note des lecteurs 4.8/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Chris Gunter

    33 ans, AFC Wimbledon

  • Spécialiste du tennis-ballon.

    • Chris Gunter

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Neco Williams

    21 ans, Nottingham Forest

  • Moins de 20% de batterie.

    • Neco Williams

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.3/10

    37 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Connor Roberts

    27 ans, Burnley FC

  • Welsh alors.

    • Connor Roberts

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.3/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Gareth Bale

    33 ans, Los Angeles FC

  • Golfeur ascendant footballeur.

    • Gareth Bale

    Note de la rédaction 7,5
    Note des lecteurs 7.6/10

    47 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Kieffer Moore

    30 ans, AFC Bournemouth

  • Moins classe que Roger, mais plus rugueux.

    • Kieffer Moore

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.2/10

    36 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Rob Page

  • Sorcier sans pouvoir.

    • Rob Page

    Note de la rédaction 4/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.3/10

    39 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Joe Rodon

    25 ans, Stade rennais

  • Galette-sausage.

    • Joe Rodon

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.9/10

    44 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Chris Mepham

    25 ans, AFC Bournemouth

  • Polygame.

    • Chris Mepham

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.5/10

    33 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Ethan Ampadu

    22 ans, Spezia Calcio

  • Ancien dreadeux.

    • Ethan Ampadu

    Note de la rédaction 5,5
    Note des lecteurs 6.3/10

    37 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Sorba Thomas

    23 ans, Huddersfield Town

  • Glacé et fruité.

    • Sorba Thomas

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.9/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Matthew Smith

    22 ans, Milton Keynes Dons

  • Sorti du TARDIS.

    • Matthew Smith

    Note de la rédaction 5,5
    Note des lecteurs 4.7/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Dylan Levitt

    21 ans, Dundee United FC

  • Sur son tapis volant.

    • Dylan Levitt

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.5/10

    33 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Joe Morrell

    25 ans, FC Portsmouth

  • Plus fréquentable que le médecin.

    • Joe Morrell

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.9/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Rubin Colwill

    20 ans, Cardiff City,

  • Acolyte de Batmun.

    • Rubin Colwill

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.3/10

    33 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Brennan Johnson

    21 ans, Nottingham Forest

  • À pleine Bale.

    • Brennan Johnson

    Note de la rédaction 6,5
    Note des lecteurs 6.2/10

    36 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Mark Harris

    23 ans, Cardiff City

  • Moelleux.

    • Mark Harris

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.5/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Milieux

    Joe Allen

    32 ans, Swansea City

  • Meilleur pote de Chuck Bartowski.

    • Joe Allen

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.4/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Aaron Ramsey

    31 ans, OGC Nice

  • Aiglon de mauvais augure.

    • Aaron Ramsey

    Note de la rédaction 6,5
    Note des lecteurs 6.9/10

    46 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Daniel James

    24 ans, FC Fulham

  • Plus rapide sur le pré qu’Igor Tudor en conférence de presse.

    • Daniel James

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 7.1/10

    39 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Ailiers

    Harry Wilson

    25 ans, Fulham FC

  • Un ami, imaginaire, qui vous veut du bien.

    • Harry Wilson

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.2/10

    34 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Meneurs

    Jonathan Williams

    29 ans, Swindon Town

  • Revenu de Khazad-dûm.

    • Jonathan Williams

    Note de la rédaction 4,5
    Note des lecteurs 4.8/10

    35 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Par Florian Porta

