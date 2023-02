En direct : Real Madrid – Celtic Glasgow

5 – Thibaut Courtois has saved 5 of the last 10 penalties he has faced for @realmadriden in all competitions (excluding penalty shootouts), including the last two in the Champions League, having saved just one of his first 18 penalties for Los Blancos. Giant. pic.twitter.com/9ZuMMN5LgS

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 2, 2022