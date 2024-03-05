- C1
Direct Twitch : on mate Sociedad - PSG avec Paul de Saint-Sernin
Par Maxime MARCHON
A l'occasion du match retour de C1 entre la Sociedad et Paris, on a invité le sniper et humoriste Paul de Saint-Sernin sur notre chaîne Twitch (twitch.tv/sowhat) et le canapé du discobar le Sacré pour mater le 1/8e de finale retour de tous les dangers et réagir aux actions.
<iframe loading="lazy" src="https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=sowhat&parent=www.sofoot.com" width="620" height="378" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe>
