Direct Twitch : quiz interactif spécial "Français en C1 & NBA" avec Alex de Trashtalk

- LIVE QUIZ BY SO FOOT
Viens te mesurer à notre quiz spécial « Français en C1 & NBA » avec les potos TrashTalk
Par Maxime MARCHON
0
Tous les jeudis à 19h, sur notre chaîne Twitch, So Foot te propose de gagner des cadeaux grâce à ta culture foot. Ce soir pour la dernière avant fermeture estivale, on termine en apothéose avec le super pote Alex (aka ABallNeverLies) de TrashTalk et pour thème « Les Français en LDC & NBA »
<iframe loading="lazy" src="https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=sowhat&parent=www.sofoot.com" width="620" height="378" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe>
Par Maxime MARCHON