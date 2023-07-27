Direct Twitch : quiz interactif spécial "Français en C1 & NBA" avec Alex de Trashtalk

LIVE QUIZ BY SO FOOT

Viens te mesurer à notre quiz spécial « Français en C1 & NBA » avec les potos TrashTalk

Par Maxime MARCHON le Jeudi 27 Juillet à 18:45 Article modifié le Jeudi 27 Juillet à 18:53

Tous les jeudis à 19h, sur notre chaîne Twitch, So Foot te propose de gagner des cadeaux grâce à ta culture foot. Ce soir pour la dernière avant fermeture estivale, on termine en apothéose avec le super pote Alex (aka ABallNeverLies) de TrashTalk et pour thème « Les Français en LDC & NBA »