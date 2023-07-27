  • LIVE QUIZ BY SO FOOT

Viens te mesurer à notre quiz spécial « Français en C1 & NBA » avec les potos TrashTalk

Par Maxime MARCHON

Tous les jeudis à 19h, sur notre chaîne Twitch, So Foot te propose de gagner des cadeaux grâce à ta culture foot. Ce soir pour la dernière avant fermeture estivale, on termine en apothéose avec le super pote Alex (aka ABallNeverLies) de TrashTalk et pour thème « Les Français en LDC & NBA »

Direct Twitch : quiz interactif spécial "Français en C1 & NBA" avec Alex de Trashtalk

<iframe loading="lazy" src="https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=sowhat&amp;parent=www.sofoot.com" width="620" height="378" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe>

Le Nigeria renverse l'Australie, désormais au pied du mur

Par Maxime MARCHON

À lire aussi
NEYMAR Jr of Paris Saint Germain celebrates his goal with Mauro ICARDI of Paris Saint Germain and Mitchel BAKKER of Paris Saint Germain during the French Cup Final soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at Stade de France on July 24, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport)
NEYMAR Jr of Paris Saint Germain celebrates his goal with Mauro ICARDI of Paris Saint Germain and Mitchel BAKKER of Paris Saint Germain during the French Cup Final soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at Stade de France on July 24, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport)
  • Podcast So Foot
PSG, Parc des Princes, Stade de France : c'est quoi, au fait, un bon stade de foot ?

PSG, Parc des Princes, Stade de France : c'est quoi, au fait, un bon stade de foot ?

PSG, Parc des Princes, Stade de France : c'est quoi, au fait, un bon stade de foot ?
Articles les plus lus
00
Sydney, Australien, 23.07.2023: Amel Majri (France) and Tiernny Wiltshire (Jamaica) im zweikampf waehrend des Spiels der Group F - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 zwischen France vs Jamaica im Fußballstadion von Sydney am 23. July 2023 in Sydney, Australien. (Foto von Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images) Sydney, Australia, 23.07.2023: Amel Majri (France) and Tiernny Wiltshire (Jamaica) battle for the ball during the Group F - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 match between France vs Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images) - Photo by Icon sport
Sydney, Australien, 23.07.2023: Amel Majri (France) and Tiernny Wiltshire (Jamaica) im zweikampf waehrend des Spiels der Group F - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 zwischen France vs Jamaica im Fußballstadion von Sydney am 23. July 2023 in Sydney, Australien. (Foto von Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images) Sydney, Australia, 23.07.2023: Amel Majri (France) and Tiernny Wiltshire (Jamaica) battle for the ball during the Group F - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 match between France vs Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images) - Photo by Icon sport
  • Mondial 2023
  • Gr. F
Revivez France-Jamaïque (0-0)

Revivez France-Jamaïque (0-0)

Revivez France-Jamaïque (0-0)
Logo de l'équipe France féminines
Eugenie LE SOMMER of France during the Women International Friendly match between Ireland and France at Tallaght Stadium on July 6, 2023 in Tallaght, Ireland. (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport)
Eugenie LE SOMMER of France during the Women International Friendly match between Ireland and France at Tallaght Stadium on July 6, 2023 in Tallaght, Ireland. (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport)
  • Paris sportifs
Pronostic France Jamaïque : Analyse, cotes et prono du 1er match des Bleues à la Coupe du monde féminine

Pronostic France Jamaïque : Analyse, cotes et prono du 1er match des Bleues à la Coupe du monde féminine

Pronostic France Jamaïque : Analyse, cotes et prono du 1er match des Bleues à la Coupe du monde féminine
Les notes des Bleues
  • Mondial 2023
  • Gr. F
  • France-Jamaïque
Les notes des Bleues

Les notes des Bleues

Les notes des Bleues

Votre avis sur cet article

Les avis de nos lecteurs:

Dernières actus