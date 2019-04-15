 Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociauxMoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
Witsel rejoint Roc Nation Sports, l'agence du rappeur Jay-Z

Modififié
Bling-bling.

Axel Witsel a annoncé ce lundi sur son compte Twitter qu'il rejoignait Roc Nation Sports, l'agence de management pour sportifs. L'international belge retrouve ainsi ses coéquipiers en sélection, Kevin De Bruyne et Romelu Lukaku, tous deux clients de la société américaine.


Roc Nation Sports est une boîte fondée par le rappeur Jay-Z, qui s'occupe de l'image marketing des athlètes, visant notamment ceux qui portent un intérêt envers la mode, le rap et l'American Way of Life. Outre KDB, Lukaku et maintenant Witsel, la société s'occupe également de Jérôme Boateng, Éric Bailly ou encore du joueur de NBA Kevin Durant.

À quand Paul Pogba ? CAR
Lukaku : « Le Barça n'est pas le PSG »
