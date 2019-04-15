Witsel rejoint Roc Nation Sports, l'agence du rappeur Jay-Z

Axel Witsel a annoncé ce lundi sur son compte Twitter qu'il rejoignait Roc Nation Sports, l'agence de management pour sportifs. L'international belge retrouve ainsi ses coéquipiers en sélection, Kevin De Bruyne et Romelu Lukaku, tous deux clients de la société américaine.
I’m very happy to announce that I’m joining @rocnationsports ?Excited to be a part of the #RocFam and I’m looking forward to what the future holds ?? pic.twitter.com/cArWOZVyhJ— Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) 15 avril 2019
Roc Nation Sports est une boîte fondée par le rappeur Jay-Z, qui s'occupe de l'image marketing des athlètes, visant notamment ceux qui portent un intérêt envers la mode, le rap et l'American Way of Life. Outre KDB, Lukaku et maintenant Witsel, la société s'occupe également de Jérôme Boateng, Éric Bailly ou encore du joueur de NBA Kevin Durant.
À quand Paul Pogba ? CAR
