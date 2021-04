Expulsé pour un maillot enlevé

55' GOAL! Seongnam FC 2-0 Gwangju FC Unbelievable scenes! Fejsal Mulić bags a brace in style but is then shown a second yellow for his shirtless celebration. Watch Live: https://t.co/A2QSGWlehT #KLeague | #K리그 | #SFCvGWA pic.twitter.com/vakBmt5ZoB