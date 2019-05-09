 Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociauxMoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
  2. // League One
  3. // Gillingham FC

Un club de D3 anglaise cherche un harpiste pour la saison prochaine

Gillingham cherche son Hermès.

En finissant 13e de League One, le Gillingham FC a largement assuré son maintien en troisième division anglaise. En pleine préparation de la prochaine saison, le club du Kent a posté une annonce pour la moins étonnante sur son compte Twitter. En effet, il est à la recherche d'un harpiste talentueux afin d'animer les avant-matchs au Priestfield Stadium.



Et pourquoi pas André Rieu et son violon ?


MR
