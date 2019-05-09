Un club de D3 anglaise cherche un harpiste pour la saison prochaine

En finissant 13e de League One, le Gillingham FC a largement assuré son maintien en troisième division anglaise. En pleine préparation de la prochaine saison, le club du Kent a posté une annonce pour la moins étonnante sur son compte Twitter. En effet, il est à la recherche d'un harpiste talentueux afin d'animer les avant-matchs au Priestfield Stadium.
The club is looking to recruit a talented Harpist to potentially perform as part of a team for matchdays next season.If you are interested in being considered, please contact our customer engagement team on sales@priestfield.com. ?#Gills @GFC_Commercial pic.twitter.com/Z1FVyhFwmJ— Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) 9 mai 2019
Et pourquoi pas André Rieu et son violon ?
Vidéo
MR
