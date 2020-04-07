Tiémoué Bakayoko lance un appel aux dons

Une caméra Une caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéo Trophée Pictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo Facebook Icone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre site Flèche Une flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utilisée Logo Google + Lien vers notre page Google+ Icone "Hamburger" Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu". Logo, Instagram Petit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page Instagram Pouce vers le haut Pictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociaux Logo SOFOOT.com Logo de SOFOOT.com en noir, avec le .com en gris tramé Moins Le signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photo Un appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photo Plus Le signe mathématique "plus" Loupe Pictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site. Répondre à Une flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaire Etoile Etoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris" Logo twitter Petit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter