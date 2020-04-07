Tiémoué Bakayoko lance un appel aux dons

Pour cela, le milieu de terrain monégasque, en association avec la Fondation de France, l'AP-HP et l'Institut Pasteur, a mis en place une cagnotte. Et bien évidemment, il en est le premier contributeur, avec un don de 50 000 euros. En espérant ratisser un maximum de généreux contributeurs.
LE FOOT UNI CONTRE LE VIRUS C’est un devoir, je dirais même plus un honneur pour moi de participer à l’effort national face à ce virus, cette épidémie. Et je veux appeler d’autres personnalités du monde du football et plus à partager, à contribuer à cet honneur. Face à cette guerre invisible malheureusement extraordinaire, nous nous associons à Tous Unis Contre Le Virus, alliance entre la Fondation de France, @fondationdefrance L’AP-HP et l’Institut Pasteur, qui se mobilise et lance un appel à la solidarité pour soutenir les soignants, la recherche et aider les plus vulnérables. J’ai bien entendu inaugurer la cagnotte avec un don de 50 000€ pour donner de la force ? https://dons.fondationdefrance.org/faisladiff/~mon-don?_cv=1 Lien dans ma bio Merci de votre générosité ! #tousuniscontrelevirus #lefootunicontrelevirus #lasanteavantlefoot #faisladiff Tiémoué BAKAYOKO It is a duty, I would even say an honor for me to participate in the national effort in the face of this virus, this epidemic. And I want to call on other football personalities and more to share, to contribute to this honor. Faced with this unfortunately extraordinary invisible war, we join forces with Tous Unis Contre Le Virus, an alliance between the Fondation de France @fondationdefrance the AP-HP and the Institut Pasteur, which is mobilizing and launching a call for solidarity to support caregivers , research and help the most vulnerable. I, of course, started with a donation of 50 000€ to show my support and encourage others https://dons.fondationdefrance.org/faisladiff/~mon-don?_cv=1 Link in bio Thank you for your generosity ! #tousuniscontrelevirus #lefootunicontrelevirus #lasanteavantlefoot #faisladiff Tiémoué BAKAYOKO
Tiémoué Bakayoko est également à retrouver en grand entretien dans le numéro d'avril de So Foot, disponible jeudi en version papier, et d'ores et déjà en numérique ici.
