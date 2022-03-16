Roman Yaremchuk veut se battre « sur le terrain »

« My people fight in Ukraine, and I need to fight here. » « I cannot fight but I can fight here on the pitch. » An emotional Roman Yaremchuk reacts to Benfica’s #UCL victory over Ajax… @archiert1 pic.twitter.com/IS4I2J1vBj— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2022
Le 27 février dernier, l’attaquant ukrainien avait été ovationné par le public du Benfica lors de son entrée en jeu face à Guimaraes (3-0). Symboliquement, Roman Yaremchuk avait hérité du brassard de capitaine, avant d’être chaudement applaudi par tout le stade. Quelques drapeaux ukrainiens étaient brandis en tribunes. Son nom avait aussi été scandé par le public. Les larmes aux yeux, visage tremblant, l'attaquant ukrainien était apparu bouleversé par cet hommage. AEC
