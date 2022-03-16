Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociaux MoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
Roman Yaremchuk veut se battre « sur le terrain »

Après la victoire du Benfica contre l’Ajax (1-0) mardi soir, l’attaquant ukrainien du club portugais Roman Yaremchuk a été interrogé par BT Sport sur l’invasion de son pays par la Russie depuis le 24 février dernier. Très ému, le joueur de 26 ans originaire de Lviv a répondu qu’il voulait avant tout se battre sur le terrain : « Je suis professionnel. Mes amis se battent en Ukraine, mon peuple se bat en Ukraine. Je dois me battre ici. Je ne peux pas me battre là-bas, mais je dois me battre sur le terrain. J’essaie de promouvoir mon pays à travers le football. Mais bien sûr je pense beaucoup à ce qu’il se passe en Ukraine. »


Le 27 février dernier, l’attaquant ukrainien avait été ovationné par le public du Benfica lors de son entrée en jeu face à Guimaraes (3-0). Symboliquement, Roman Yaremchuk avait hérité du brassard de capitaine, avant d’être chaudement applaudi par tout le stade. Quelques drapeaux ukrainiens étaient brandis en tribunes. Son nom avait aussi été scandé par le public. Les larmes aux yeux, visage tremblant, l'attaquant ukrainien était apparu bouleversé par cet hommage. AEC
Roman Yaremchuk

