Pato quitte le Tianjin Tianhai

En début de semaine, Alexandre Pato exprimait son spleen sur les réseaux sociaux. « Les mensonges ne font que retardaient l'inévitable » , disait-il. Fini les mensonges, le Brésilien a pris sa décision. Après deux ans de bons et loyaux services, Alexandre Pato a annoncé sur son compte Instagram son départ du Tianjin Tianhai.
Hi guys, I‘d like to inform you that my adventure in China has come to an end. These 2 years in China were full of happy moments and new experiences. I am quite sure that China made me grow up as a man, I learnt different culture and habits of this great country. I’m proud for sharing my love for football, for giving my contribution to Chinese football and for helping the team with my goals to reach the Asian Champions League for the first time in club’s history and to win against many strong opponents. I would like to thank my club, my teammates, coaches, all the working people in the club, my fans who always supported me with love and all the nice Chinese people I met during these 2 years in China. 谢谢 China, I will be forever grateful to you. Love, Pato
Selon plusieurs médias, l'ancien du Milan AC a racheté la fin de son contrat, et serait désormais un joueur libre.
Un retour au pays pour soigner sa Patologie ? CAR