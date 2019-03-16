 Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéo PhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociauxMoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
Pato quitte le Tianjin Tianhai

C'était attendu.

En début de semaine, Alexandre Pato exprimait son spleen sur les réseaux sociaux. « Les mensonges ne font que retardaient l'inévitable  » , disait-il. Fini les mensonges, le Brésilien a pris sa décision. Après deux ans de bons et loyaux services, Alexandre Pato a annoncé sur son compte Instagram son départ du Tianjin Tianhai.


Voir cette publication sur Instagram

Hi guys, I‘d like to inform you that my adventure in China has come to an end. These 2 years in China were full of happy moments and new experiences. I am quite sure that China made me grow up as a man, I learnt different culture and habits of this great country. I’m proud for sharing my love for football, for giving my contribution to Chinese football and for helping the team with my goals to reach the Asian Champions League for the first time in club’s history and to win against many strong opponents. I would like to thank my club, my teammates, coaches, all the working people in the club, my fans who always supported me with love and all the nice Chinese people I met during these 2 years in China. 谢谢 China, I will be forever grateful to you. Love, Pato

Une publication partagée par Pato ♛ (@pato) le



Selon plusieurs médias, l'ancien du Milan AC a racheté la fin de son contrat, et serait désormais un joueur libre.

Kakà encense Piatek et Paquetà

Un retour au pays pour soigner sa Patologie ? CAR
