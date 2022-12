Lovren et Brozovic fêtent leur troisième place avec des chants fascistes

This is former @LFC defender Dejan Lovren & @intermilan player Marcelo Brozovic singing ‘Za Dom Spremni’ (For homeland - ready). It’s a salute used during World War II by the Croatian fascist Ustaše movement. It was the Ustaše equivalent of the Nazi salute "Sieg heil". https://t.co/tkoz4RjWmJ pic.twitter.com/xzGvh0wQjq