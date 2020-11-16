Qui a été bon ? Qui a été nul ? Qui s'est distingué alors qu'il n'aurait pas dû ? De qui a-t-on oublié de parler ? Des passages à travers, des héros et des gestes impardonnables : voici les notes du week-end, avec 60% de sensationnel dedans.

Hugo Vidémont Note de la rédaction 8

Un doublé pour lui, et un huitième titre de champion pour son FK Žalgiris. Une panenka du même niveau que sa note. Évidémont.

Žalgiris defeat Sūduva to win the championship for the first time since 2016. pic.twitter.com/5U101Nfphz — FC Žalgiris Vilnius (@fkzalgiris) November 14, 2020

Arturo Vidal Note de la rédaction :-O

Un doublé, pour lui aussi. Mais qu'est-ce que c'est que ce premier pion ? Une réalisation aussi dingue que son style.

¡Gol de Arturo Vidal! El volante rompe el empate a los 20' del primer tiempo. Chile ?? 1-0 ?? PerúMira el partido por el 003 y 703 HD de Movistar TV https://t.co/0QaBBNQcVVSomos #LaCasaDeLaSelección #ClasificatoriasxMDeportes ? pic.twitter.com/aEhMDhJ90K — Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) November 13, 2020

Nigeria Note de la rédaction -4

4-0 à la 41e minute, 4-4 au terme de la partie. Un match normal, sur FIFA.

Phillip Cocu Note de la rédaction 1

« Tu es nul, archi nul, tu es viré de chez viré, tu es né idiot et tu vas mourir idiot... quelle klet ce peï trou du cul de merde ! » Celui qui n'a gagné qu'une seul des onze rencontres qu'il a dirigées cette saison va avoir le temps de regarder Dikkenek. Toujours une meilleure idée que Hold-up.

Derby County Football Club have parted company with manager Phillip Cocu, Chris van der Weerden and Twan Scheepers by mutual agreement and immediate effect.Full story?#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) November 14, 2020

Bryan Soumaré Note de la rédaction 300

En mode Marcus Rashford, avec 300 paniers repas préparés et offerts aux plus démunis. Bryan is in the kitchen.

Nadia Nadim Note de la rédaction 7

Un 14-0 pour son équipe, un septuplé pour elle. « Et c'est parti pour le show // Et c'est parti le stade est chaud. » Nadiya Nadim.

Dante Rossi Note de la rédaction Histoire

Certains rêvent de remporter la Coupe du monde, d'autres de signer deux 0-0 de suite avec leur nation pour l'histoire. Et franchement, le premier objectif évoqué n'est pas toujours plus compliqué que le second.

Sergio Ramos Note de la rédaction 177-2

Une si belle barbe n'a pas le droit d'être liée à une si moche panenka. Surtout quand son corps a porté 177 fois le maillot de son pays, chose inégalée dans l'histoire.

Splendide Panenka de Ramos ?2 penaltys loupés par l'espagnol, bien le signe que rien ne tourne rond en 2020 ? pic.twitter.com/NaDAyXgM5s — Éric STELLA (@EricStella13) November 14, 2020

Leon Goretzka Note de la rédaction ZZ

Un tel contrôle devrait être interdit à tous ceux qui ne s'appellent pas Zinédine Zidane.

Le contrôle de goretzka ? https://t.co/MnQQSBQirO — ??loucaaaas?? ⁶₆⁷ (@Lucasbouvet5) November 15, 2020

Novak Djokovic Note de la rédaction CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo n'a (toujours) pas réussi à marquer contre les Bleus, alors le tennisman a célébré pour lui. Joker, pour cette fois.

Lewis Hamilton Note de la rédaction 7

Impossible de savoir si Michael Schumacher écoute les informations, mais quel que soit son état, il aura forcément senti les vibrations d'un tel exploit.

Stéphane M'Bia Note de la rédaction 0.0001

Soit la probabilité que lui ou ses partenaires chopent la Covid, mais aussi la probabilité de se sentir bien dans sa tenue. À quand le retour des bals masqués ?

Makito Ito Note de la rédaction CSC

Le but du week-end, à n'en pas douter.

? À bizarre own goal over in the @J_League_En! pic.twitter.com/rdROFBtrNl — SPORF (@Sporf) November 15, 2020

Aybol Abiken Note de la rédaction 50 m

Le but inscrit au plus mauvais portier du week-end, à n'en pas douter.

Ray Clemence Note de la rédaction 72

Une légende, bien calée dans nos souvenirs d'enfance et amoureux du jeu, dont la mort ne nous rajeunit pas. Rayman.

We are extremely saddened to learn that former #ThreeLions goalkeeper and coach Ray Clemence has passed away at the age of 72.All of our thoughts are with Ray’s family, friends and former clubs at this time. pic.twitter.com/VfMLuhH8zw — England (@England) November 15, 2020

Par Florian Cadu