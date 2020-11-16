Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociaux MoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
Pronos
  Les notes du week-end

Les notes du week-end

Qui a été bon ? Qui a été nul ? Qui s'est distingué alors qu'il n'aurait pas dû ? De qui a-t-on oublié de parler ? Des passages à travers, des héros et des gestes impardonnables : voici les notes du week-end, avec 60% de sensationnel dedans.

Hugo Vidémont
Note de la rédaction
8
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Un doublé pour lui, et un huitième titre de champion pour son FK Žalgiris. Une panenka du même niveau que sa note. Évidémont.



Arturo Vidal
Note de la rédaction
:-O
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Un doublé, pour lui aussi. Mais qu'est-ce que c'est que ce premier pion ? Une réalisation aussi dingue que son style.



Nigeria
Note de la rédaction
-4
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
4-0 à la 41e minute, 4-4 au terme de la partie. Un match normal, sur FIFA.


Vidéo

Phillip Cocu
Note de la rédaction
1
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
« Tu es nul, archi nul, tu es viré de chez viré, tu es né idiot et tu vas mourir idiot... quelle klet ce peï trou du cul de merde ! » Celui qui n'a gagné qu'une seul des onze rencontres qu'il a dirigées cette saison va avoir le temps de regarder Dikkenek. Toujours une meilleure idée que Hold-up.



Bryan Soumaré
Note de la rédaction
300
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
En mode Marcus Rashford, avec 300 paniers repas préparés et offerts aux plus démunis. Bryan is in the kitchen.




Nadia Nadim
Note de la rédaction
7
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Un 14-0 pour son équipe, un septuplé pour elle. « Et c'est parti pour le show // Et c'est parti le stade est chaud. » Nadiya Nadim.


Vidéo

Dante Rossi
Note de la rédaction
Histoire
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Certains rêvent de remporter la Coupe du monde, d'autres de signer deux 0-0 de suite avec leur nation pour l'histoire. Et franchement, le premier objectif évoqué n'est pas toujours plus compliqué que le second.



Sergio Ramos
Note de la rédaction
177-2
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Une si belle barbe n'a pas le droit d'être liée à une si moche panenka. Surtout quand son corps a porté 177 fois le maillot de son pays, chose inégalée dans l'histoire.



Leon Goretzka
Note de la rédaction
ZZ
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Un tel contrôle devrait être interdit à tous ceux qui ne s'appellent pas Zinédine Zidane.



Novak Djokovic
Note de la rédaction
CR7
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Cristiano Ronaldo n'a (toujours) pas réussi à marquer contre les Bleus, alors le tennisman a célébré pour lui. Joker, pour cette fois.




Lewis Hamilton
Note de la rédaction
7
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Impossible de savoir si Michael Schumacher écoute les informations, mais quel que soit son état, il aura forcément senti les vibrations d'un tel exploit.



Stéphane M'Bia
Note de la rédaction
0.0001
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Soit la probabilité que lui ou ses partenaires chopent la Covid, mais aussi la probabilité de se sentir bien dans sa tenue. À quand le retour des bals masqués ?



Makito Ito
Note de la rédaction
CSC
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Le but du week-end, à n'en pas douter.



Aybol Abiken
Note de la rédaction
50 m
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Le but inscrit au plus mauvais portier du week-end, à n'en pas douter.


Vidéo

Ray Clemence
Note de la rédaction
72
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Une légende, bien calée dans nos souvenirs d'enfance et amoureux du jeu, dont la mort ne nous rajeunit pas. Rayman.




Par Florian Cadu
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.
Dans cet article

Hugo Vidémont Arturo Vidal

À lire ensuite
Revivez Brésil-Venezuela (1-0)
