Les notes de la 11e journée de Ligue 1

Des retours perdants, des gestes de géants et des erreurs d'enfants : il s'est passé bien des choses ce week-end, lors de la onzième journée de notre chère et tendre Ligue 1. On fait le tour, on fait le tri.

Jonathan David
Note de la rédaction
9
Note des lecteurs
9.3Moyenne de 3 notes
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Deux nouveaux smashs, neuf coups gagnants en tout dans la compétition et une victoire pleine d'autorité en deux manches. Un week-end classique, dans la vie de Jonathan Davidovich.



Mateusz Lis
Note de la rédaction
7
Note des lecteurs
7.7Moyenne de 3 notes
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
L'été a beau être terminé, elle pousse très vite alors qu'elle n'était encore jamais apparue dans les jardin français. La fleur de Lis.


Achraf Dari
Note de la rédaction
2
Note des lecteurs
0Moyenne de 1 note
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Comme les deux grosses blagues que sont ces deux pertes de balle amenant deux buts, et qui n'ont fait rire personne (sauf les Nantais). Dari Boon.


Laurent Blanc
Note de la rédaction
5
Note des lecteurs
3.2Moyenne de 5 notes
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
A ramené le spectacle à Lyon, mais pas les résultats. A aussi titularisé Jérôme Boateng pour asseoir son autorité d'entrée, mais pas pour stabiliser sa défense. Surtout face à un Stade rennais déchaîné et un Martin Terrier en feu, mais prenables. Un come-back mitigé, donc. Rien n'est jamais tout noir ou tout Blanc.


Téji Savanier
Note de la rédaction
1
Note des lecteurs
3.3Moyenne de 3 notes
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Il paraît qu'il a joué blessé, et qu'il ne s'était pas entraîné de la semaine. Il a tout fait pour que ça ne se voit pas en réalisant sa traditionnelle passe décisive, quitte à ce qu'elle soit destinée à l'adversaire.



Reims
Note de la rédaction
8
Note des lecteurs
4Moyenne de 2 notes
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Six et deux qui font huit expulsions, en onze journées. Presque aussi violents que Hawa Cissoko, les Rémois.



Farès Chaïbi
Note de la rédaction
8
Note des lecteurs
7.5Moyenne de 2 notes
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
5 passes-clés, six petits ballons perdus et surtout trois assists. Une carrière aussi réussie que celle de Tom Hanks attend le Toulousain de dix-neuf ans, jamais fatigué. Cours Farès, cours !


Nuno Da Costa
Note de la rédaction
6
Note des lecteurs
7Moyenne de 3 notes
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Thomas Da Costa a dansé avec les stars vendredi, alors Nuno a fait de même dimanche.


Pau López
Note de la rédaction
7
Note des lecteurs
8.7Moyenne de 3 notes
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
Jennifer Lopez a brillé au défilé Ralph Lauren vendredi, alors Pau a fait de même dimanche.



Saîf-Eddine Khaoui
Note de la rédaction
6
Note des lecteurs
7Moyenne de 1 note
Votre note
Modifier la note
Donner une note
En voilà un qui n'a pas fait grève dimanche, mais qui a tout de même marché contre la vie chère princière et l'inaction. Ou couru, plutôt.


Par Florian Cadu
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.
Laurent Blanc Mateusz Lis

