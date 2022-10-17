Les notes de la 11e journée de Ligue 1

More Ligue 1 goals than Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar this season.Don't sleep on Jonathan David ?? pic.twitter.com/p06WY37srf— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 15, 2022
Téji Savanier a joué blessé lors de #RCLMHSC et aurait pu sortir à tout moment selon @OLIVETALLARON:"Il ne s’était entraîné deux fois cette semaine. Il a une entaille sur le dessus du pied, une blessure contractée face à l'ASM."#teamMHSC #MHSC ?️?️ https://t.co/MvyHatOCEz— AllezPaillade.com (@AllezPaillade) October 16, 2022
Hawa Cissoko should get called up for the boxing tonight!! ?❗️ pic.twitter.com/Rfw90AB54V— Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) October 15, 2022
Le Classico si Pau Lopez n’existait pas. pic.twitter.com/y5XxAbxmhP— Winamax Sport ? (@WinamaxSport) October 16, 2022
Par Florian Cadu