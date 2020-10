Le gardien de La Haye égalise à la 94e, son équipe se qualifie aux tirs au but

@ADODenHaag - @SpartaRotterdam 0 - 1. 94th minute, 30 seconds to play, last chance, a corner kick for ADO Den Haag. Goalkeeper Luuk Koopmans heads it brilliantly home, 1 - 1. ADO Den Haag wins after penalties and are through to the next round of the Dutch Cup #adospa pic.twitter.com/Mf4Hcti4K9