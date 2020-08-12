Le Community Shield féminin de retour douze ans plus tard

La Fédération anglaise a confirmé ce mercredi que le Community Shield féminin ferait son grand retour le samedi 29 août, douze ans après la dernière édition. La rencontre opposera Chelsea, vainqueur du championnat, et Manchester City, dauphin des Blues, avec un coup d'envoi prévu à 13h30 (heure française) à Wembley. Elle sera suivie du match masculin entre Liverpool et Arsenal, qui débutera à 17h30.
We're delighted to announce that this year's #CommunityShield will feature both a men's match and a women's match, played back-to-back at @wembleystadium on Saturday 29 August.— The FA (@FA) August 12, 2020
Who run the world ? Girls. QB
