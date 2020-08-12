Le Community Shield féminin de retour douze ans plus tard

Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociauxMoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
MATCHS 1 Résultats Classements Options
Pronos
Abonne-toi à SOFOOT

Dernières actus
TRANSFERTS
FRANCE
ANGLETERRE
ESPAGNE
ALLEMAGNE
ITALIE
LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS
EUROPA LEAGUE
AMERIQUE DU SUD
AUTRES CHAMPIONNATS
CAN
INTERNATIONAL
RESULTATS ET CLASSEMENTS
MATCHS EN DIRECT

Foot féminin
Equipe type
FOOT AMATEUR
TU SAIS QUE...
CULTURE FOOT
TOPS
TOPS JOUEURS
LECTURES LONGUES
FRANCAIS DE L'ETRANGER
SEXY
Futsal
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FORUMS
BLOGS
PARIS SPORTIFS

ABONNEMENTS
BOUTIQUE
MENTIONS LEGALES
SOPRESS
SOCIETY
SO FOOT CLUB
SO FILM
DOOLITTLE
SOFILMS
VIETNAM
TRASH TALK
Publicité
Notifications web
Compte membre
Connexion / inscription
Points de vente
Contact
  2. //
  3. // Community Shield

Le Community Shield féminin de retour douze ans plus tard

Modififié
2 RÉACTIONS Afficher à droite Afficher en bas FACEBOOK TWITTER
C'est ce qu'on appelle un come-back.

La Fédération anglaise a confirmé ce mercredi que le Community Shield féminin ferait son grand retour le samedi 29 août, douze ans après la dernière édition. La rencontre opposera Chelsea, vainqueur du championnat, et Manchester City, dauphin des Blues, avec un coup d'envoi prévu à 13h30 (heure française) à Wembley. Elle sera suivie du match masculin entre Liverpool et Arsenal, qui débutera à 17h30.


Who run the world ? Girls. QB
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.
Modifié

2 RÉACTIONS Afficher à droite Afficher en bas FACEBOOK TWITTER


Partenaires
MAILLOTS FOOT VINTAGE Tsugi Pronostic Foot 100% Gratuits ! + de 100 Matchs analysés / semaine Olive & Tom Foot.Fr : Boutique De Foot : Maillot, Survêtement, Chaussures, Ballons

Vous aimerez aussi

Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg signe à Tottenham Génésio : « Il doivent se servir du succès à City » En cas de départ, Timothy Castagne privilégierait la Premier League Crystal Palace veut se renforcer avec Coman
À lire ensuite
Todibo positif au Covid-19
-->
La boutique SO PRESS
Contacts Annoncer sur SOFOOT.com Mentions légales Recrutement
Points de vente SO FOOT CLUB So Film SoFilms Society
Twitter Facebook Google+
SO FOOT/SO PRESS © 2003-2020