Le club d'Oakland propose des maillots inspirés du mouvement Black Panther

L'Oakland Roots SC, pensionnaire d'USL Championship (l'antichambre de la MLS), a dévoilé deux maillots inspirés du Black Panther Party. Le club rend ainsi hommage au mouvement révolutionnaire de défense des Afro-Américains fondé en 1966 dans la ville californienne.
Rooted in Power USL Championship club @oaklandrootssc have released Black Panther Party inspired kits, available to buy nowMore info https://t.co/fGougwi2iH pic.twitter.com/Rcfq3G1mzx— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) December 8, 2022
Le premier montre le célèbre poing levé associé aux BPP et aux gestes effectués aux Jeux olympiques de 1968 par Tommie Smith et John Carlos, tandis que le deuxième laisse apparaître une panthère noire qui rugit.
‘Rooted in Power’The jersey collab with @DrHueyPNewton and the All Power to the People Project LLC is now available.This cinematic poem is about transcending truth to power through the eyes of a boy exploring his Roots.Learn More: https://t.co/CXmceENRs5#RootedInPower pic.twitter.com/wecGgGDGct— Oakland Roots (@oaklandrootssc) December 7, 2022
Puma, inspirez-vous-en ! AR
