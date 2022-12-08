Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociaux MoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
  2. //
  3. // Oakland Roots SC

Le club d'Oakland propose des maillots inspirés du mouvement Black Panther

Modififié
Qui a dit que le sport n'était pas politique ?

L'Oakland Roots SC, pensionnaire d'USL Championship (l'antichambre de la MLS), a dévoilé deux maillots inspirés du Black Panther Party. Le club rend ainsi hommage au mouvement révolutionnaire de défense des Afro-Américains fondé en 1966 dans la ville californienne.




Le premier montre le célèbre poing levé associé aux BPP et aux gestes effectués aux Jeux olympiques de 1968 par Tommie Smith et John Carlos, tandis que le deuxième laisse apparaître une panthère noire qui rugit.




Puma, inspirez-vous-en ! AR
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.
