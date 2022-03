Le Bayern recrute un joueur de 13 ans pour 300 000 euros

FC Bayern are set to pay €300k to sign 13-year old striker Mike Wisdom from Borussia Mönchengladbach. He will join U-15 team per @plettigoal. #BayernGladbach director Virkus: « Such deals are anything but beneficial for German football, it's distasteful", he told @rponline. pic.twitter.com/uXnxXwcJnQ