  2.
  3. Vittsjo GIK

La joueuse Rebecca Quinn annonce être transgenre

Modififié
Libérer la parole.

Prêtée cette saison au club suédois de Vittsjo GIK, la joueuse de l’OL Reign (filiale de l’Olympique lyonnais) Rebecca Quinn a annoncé sur son compte Instagram être transgenre : « Je n’ai jamais caché aux personnes que j’aime que je suis transgenre, tout en me demandant quand est-ce que je le dirais publiquement » , explique-t-elle. Médaillée de bronze aux Jeux olympiques de Rio en 2016, la Canadienne de 25 ans souhaite « être visible aux yeux de la communauté queer qui n’a pas l’habitude de voir l’un de ses membres sur un terrain de foot » .

Coming out is HARD ( and kinda bs). I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly. Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself. So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!!!) to be better allies. It’s a process, and i know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something. 1) put your pronouns in your bio 2) follow/ listen to other trans/nb voices ( @janetmock , @ashleemariepreston , @alokvmenon to name a few :)) 3) practice using gender neutral pronouns with friends/ in a mirror 4) vote 5) start to catch yourself making assumptions about people in public/ bathrooms/ any space

Un témoignage qui en appelle d'autres. JS
