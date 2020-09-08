La joueuse Rebecca Quinn annonce être transgenre

Prêtée cette saison au club suédois de Vittsjo GIK, la joueuse de l’OL Reign (filiale de l’Olympique lyonnais) Rebecca Quinn a annoncé sur son compte Instagram être transgenre : « Je n’ai jamais caché aux personnes que j’aime que je suis transgenre, tout en me demandant quand est-ce que je le dirais publiquement » , explique-t-elle. Médaillée de bronze aux Jeux olympiques de Rio en 2016, la Canadienne de 25 ans souhaite « être visible aux yeux de la communauté queer qui n’a pas l’habitude de voir l’un de ses membres sur un terrain de foot » .
Coming out is HARD ( and kinda bs). I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly. Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself. So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!!!) to be better allies. It’s a process, and i know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something. 1) put your pronouns in your bio 2) follow/ listen to other trans/nb voices ( @janetmock , @ashleemariepreston , @alokvmenon to name a few :)) 3) practice using gender neutral pronouns with friends/ in a mirror 4) vote 5) start to catch yourself making assumptions about people in public/ bathrooms/ any space
Un témoignage qui en appelle d'autres. JS