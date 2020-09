La FA rend son verdict sur un match interrompu pour accusation de racisme

FA CUP DRAWCorinthian FC v Sevenoaks TownOur #FaCup opponents have been confirmed. #TheHoops are set to welcome local rivals @SevenoaksTownFC to #TheFarm on Tuesday night in the @EmiratesFACup First Round Qualifying.Tickets are expected to sell out : https://t.co/QFJWu51ats pic.twitter.com/JXy0hyLGoy