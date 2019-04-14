 Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociauxMoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
  2. // League One
  3. // Fleetwood Town

Joey Barton aurait agressé l'entraîneur de Barnsley

Passion bagarre.

La scène n'en surprendra peut-être pas certain. Pourtant, la police britannique est venue chercher Joey Barton au Oakwell Stadium ce samedi afin d'entendre le coach de Fleetwood sur les coups qu'il aurait portés à son homologue du jour, l'entraîneur allemand de Barnsley : Daniel Stendel.

Joey Barton : «  Les talents anglais n’ont pas assez d’opportunités en Premier League  »

L’ancien entraîneur d'Hanovre a battu Fleetwood Town (4-2) ce samedi en League One. Mais, après le match, selon Sky Sports, Joey Barton aurait attaqué Stendel dans le tunnel si violemment que l’Allemand a dû être traité avec une urgence médicale. Le club de Barnsley a confirmé un incident sans pour autant donner de détails.


Joey la Bagarre ! MR
80 cartons jaunes et 6 rouges : l'équipe de Joey Barton est à son image Joey Barton suspendu deux matchs pour avoir critiqué l'arbitre Barton allume Neymar
