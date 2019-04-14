Joey Barton aurait agressé l'entraîneur de Barnsley

La scène n'en surprendra peut-être pas certain. Pourtant, la police britannique est venue chercher Joey Barton au Oakwell Stadium ce samedi afin d'entendre le coach de Fleetwood sur les coups qu'il aurait portés à son homologue du jour, l'entraîneur allemand de Barnsley : Daniel Stendel.
L’ancien entraîneur d'Hanovre a battu Fleetwood Town (4-2) ce samedi en League One. Mais, après le match, selon Sky Sports, Joey Barton aurait attaqué Stendel dans le tunnel si violemment que l’Allemand a dû être traité avec une urgence médicale. Le club de Barnsley a confirmé un incident sans pour autant donner de détails.
Police stopped Joey Barton from leaving Oakwell as they investigate an alleged assault by the Fleetwood manager on Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) 13 avril 2019
Joey la Bagarre ! MR
