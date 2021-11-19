Giovanni van Bronckhorst nommé aux Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has today agreed to become the 17th permanent manager of Rangers Football Club.#WelcomeGVB | @The_real_Gio https://t.co/FazaqgMJLU pic.twitter.com/7mzgJK1MTX— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 18, 2021
Van Bronckhorst, qui est désormais à la tête d'un effectif leader en championnat comptant quatre points d'avance sur son rival du Celtic, a profité de sa présentation officielle pour afficher son enthousiasme concernant cette nomination. « Je suis absolument ravi de revenir aux Rangers en tant qu'entraîneur. Je me sens si privilégié de travailler avec un tel effectif ! »
Let's Gio ! HB
