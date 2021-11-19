Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociaux MoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
Giovanni van Bronckhorst nommé aux Rangers

Modififié
Laissé vacant depuis le départ de Steven Gerrard vers Aston Villa, le banc des Rangers vient de trouver un nouveau propriétaire. En effet, les Gers ont décidé ce jeudi de nommer Giovanni van Bronckhorst, ancien latéral gauche du club entre 1998 à 2001, période durant laquelle ce dernier avait remporté deux titres de champion. L’ex-international néerlandais a la lourde tâche de succéder à Steven Gerrard, qui après trois ans et demi à la tête du club, était parvenu à mener au titre de champion les Rangers la saison dernière, brisant ainsi l'hégémonie du Celtic, qui avait raflé neuf titres de suite. Débutant ses gammes de technicien sur le banc du Feyenoord Rotterdam en 2015, le Néerlandais a pour fait d'armes un titre de champion des Pays-Bas 2017, titre qui échappait au Feyenoord depuis dix-sept ans. Pris d'exotisme, il a par la suite tenté l'aventure chinoise sans grand succès vers le Guangzhou R&F en 2020.


Van Bronckhorst, qui est désormais à la tête d'un effectif leader en championnat comptant quatre points d'avance sur son rival du Celtic, a profité de sa présentation officielle pour afficher son enthousiasme concernant cette nomination. « Je suis absolument ravi de revenir aux Rangers en tant qu'entraîneur. Je me sens si privilégié de travailler avec un tel effectif ! »

Let's Gio ! HB
