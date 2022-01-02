Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociaux MoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
Revivez Chelsea - Liverpool (2 - 2)

Modififié
246 RÉACTIONS Afficher à droite Afficher en bas FACEBOOK TWITTER
ChelseaKovacic42'Pulisic45'
Terminé
2
2
LiverpoolMané9'Salah26'
RafraîchirLiveinfosTemps fortsCompos
Arbitre
Anthony Taylor
Stade
Stamford Bridge (Fulham Road, Londres)
Compétition
(21e journée)
Commentateur
Gardien
Edouard Mendy
Défenseurs
César Azpilicueta
Trevoh Chalobah
Jorginho
Marcos Alonso
Antonio Rüdiger
Thiago Silva
Milieux
Kai Havertz
Callum Hudson-Odoi
N'Golo Kanté
Mateo Kovacic
Christian Pulisic
Mason Mount
Banc de touche
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Malang Sarr
Saúl
Ross Barkley
Jorginho
Hakim Ziyech
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Harvey Vale
Lewis Hall
Gardien
Caoimhin Kelleher
Défenseurs
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Ibrahima Konaté
James Milner
Naby Keïta
Konstantinos Tsimikas
Virgil van Dijk
Milieux
Jordan Henderson
Diogo Jota
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Sadio Mané
Curtis Jones
Mohamed Salah
Banc de touche
Adrián
Joe Gomez
Neco Williams
Curtis Jones
Naby Keïta
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Owen Beck
Tyler Morton
Marcelo
94'
THE END ! Une première période folle, une deuxième plus calme et un partage des points à l'arrivée : c'est Manchester City qui sourit ! Merci la team, prenez soin de vous et bonne année bien sûr !
93'
93'
On ne va pas se mentir : on se dirige vers un nul.
91'
Jacques a dit : quatre minutes de temps additionnels.
91'
Photo de Konstantinos Tsimikas
Attention à Tsimikas qui passe à gauche ! Centre contré.
90'
Photo de Curtis Jones
Changement pour Liverpool : Curtis Jones remplace Sadio Mané.
88'
Liverpool plie petit à petit...
88'
Ouuuh le ballon vicieux de Pulisic dans les seize mètres mais TAA écarte le danger.
87'
Photo de Antonio Rüdiger
La tête de Rüdiger à côté !
86'
La pression est londonienne !
84'
Photo de Marcos Alonso
Bien enroulé, ce coup franc de Marcos Alonso. Mais trop gentillet.


Un peu comme son marquage sur le but de Salah.
83'
Photo de Ibrahima Konaté
Carton jaune pour Ibrahima Konaté, qui a poussé dans le dos C.H.O.
82'
Photo de Mason Mount
Attention à Mount en deux temps ! Caoimhín Kelleher impeccable.
82'
Sympa ce Valenciennes-Créteil.
81'
79'
Photo de Callum Hudson-Odoi
Allez rien pour Kai Havertz, remplacé par Callum Hudson-Odoi.
77'
Havertz a vengé Azpi en s'en prenant à Konaté... VAR ?
76'
La surface des Blues est quand même pas mal bombardée.
75'
75e minute et on ne sait toujours pas qui est le mec sur le banc des Reds ce soir...
75'
Tuchel est hors de lui. Il fait peur.
73'
Ne reste qu'une vingtaine de minutes pour inscrire quatre nouveaux buts, Messieurs.
72'
Photo de Christian Pulisic
Pulisic au-dessus !
70'
Photo de Jorginho
Changement pour Chelsea : Jorginho remplace Trevoh Chalobah.
70'
Viens me le dire en face @Lacan-Coyote si t'es cap !


(Y'a deux heures, pour te répondre)
69'
Photo de Naby Keïta
Et Naby Keïta remplace James Milner.
69'
Photo de Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Changement pour Liverpool : Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remplace Diogo Jota.
66'
Photo de Konstantinos Tsimikas
Frappe de Tsimíkas à côté. N'oubliez pas que son prénom est Konstantínos dit « Kóstas ».
64'
Photo de Trevoh Chalobah
Salah pour Mané, mais Chalobah fait parler l'épaule !!
62'
Photo de Christian Pulisic
LA REPRISE DE PULISIC POUR LA PARADE DE CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER ! Miam.
60'
Fermez les yeux, écoutez juste Stamford Bridge vibrer. Quel kif.
58'
AU TOUR DE MANÉ DE BUTER SUR SON POTE DOUDOU MENDY !!! Vous voyez qu'ils peuvent jouer ensemble, Salah et Sadio.
57'
LE CONTRE DE LIVERPOOL ET SALAH N'ÉTAIT PAS LOIN DE SURPRENDRE MENDY SUR CETTE TENTATIVE LOINTAINE !!!! QUELLE ENVOLÉE DU SÉNÉGALAIS !!
56'
Ils vont le faire les Blues.
55'
Photo de Trevoh Chalobah
Grand pont involontaire de Chalobah sur Mané, en une touche de balle sur son contrôle orienté. On prend.
53'
52'
Photo de Diogo Jota
Oh la demi-volée de Jota ! Encore un hors-jeu sur cette belle galette de Fabibi.
51'
Photo de Marcos Alonso
QUEL TRAVAIL DE KANTÉ MAIS ALONSO ENVOIE UNE SAUCISSE PIED DROIT !
50'
Des sentiments pour ce contrôle que vient de réaliser Moh Salah.
48'
Olalalaaa Fabinho qui se fait peur dans ses trente mètres. Tout est rentré dans l'ordre.
47'
“Tuchel a une tête à jouer dans Orange Mécanique parfois...“


Remarque perspicace de la part de @moukill.
46'
Mané perd son duel avec Mendy... Avant que le drapeau ne se lève.
46'
ON REPART AU BRIDGE !
45'
Ça existe encore Gomorra ?
45'
45'
45'
MI-TEMPS ! C'est du grand n'importe quoi. Quel kif les copains ! Surtout, restez par là.
45'
45'
J'AI CHAUD
45'
Le 45+4 qui a tout changé...
45'
OLALALA QUELLE OCCASE POUR HAVERTZ ET MOUNT !!!


Laissez-nous respireeeeer
45'
Photo de Christian Pulisic
INCROYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABLE CHRISTIAN PULISIC ÉGALISE JUSTE AVANT LA MI-TEMPS !!!!!!!!!! RÜDIGER S'ARRACHE, KANTÉ LA JOUE MALIN ET PULISIC SORT LES MUSCLES, ÇA FAIT FICELLES !!!!!!!!!!


La finition de l'Américain, cette fois-ci, c'est quelque chose.
44'
Mateo Kovačić joueur frisson par excellence, ça ne bouge absolument pas.
43'
“Kovacic qui joue au challenge Lanzini.“


Haha, on ne va pas se plaindre @Manfred Von Skanderberg !
42'
Photo de Mateo Kovacic
WAAAAAAAAAAH LA VOLÉE SOMPTUEUUUUUUUSE DE MATEO KOVAČIĆ POUR LA RÉDUCTION DE L'ÉCART !!!!!! Il nous sort une sacoche en reculant à cloche-pied, ça ne ressemble à rien d'autre et ça régale.


Alors que Caoimhín Kelleher avait sauvé les meubles sur le coup franc de Marcos Alonso !
41'
Bon ba faites entrer Romelu, non ?
39'
37'
Terrible comment chaque errement de Chelsea est exploité par les Rouges.
36'
Oui le tacle de Chalobah sur Salah ! Il était temps de se réveiller.
34'
Et vous, ça va ?
32'
Liverpool ne laisse plus beaucoup d'air à son hôte.
30'
29'
Chaque joueur que j'encense se fait dessus dans la minute. C'est fatigant mais ce n'est pas de ma faute, @jullaur.
28'
C'est fort, ce que fait 'Pool.
27'
Et puis cette célébration glaciale... C'est trop.
26'
Photo de Mohamed Salah
OOOOOOOOOH CE QUE NOUS A FAIT SALAH POUR LE BREAK DES REDS !!!!!!!!


Passe laser d'Alexander-Arnold, feinte pour déposer Marcos Alonso et caresse pour aligner Mendy. Ça va vite, trop vite.
25'
Photo de Edouard Mendy
En tout cas, Doudou Mendy fait le taf.
23'
Canal nous la vend beaucoup, cette CAN, pour une chaîne qui n'a pas du tout les droits de cette compétition.
22'
Photo de Mohamed Salah
Salah perd son duel avec Mendy... Il y avait hors-jeu !
21'
Photo de Trevoh Chalobah
Allez Trevoh, un coup de casque sur corner et on oublie tout.
20'
Photo de Trent Alexander-Arnold
Ça crache quand même pas mal sur TAA depuis le début de partie. N'est-ce pas Habib Beye ?
19'
Photo de Mason Mount
Il était super ce ballon second poteau signé Mount ! Bon la volée de Marcos Alonso est une belle saucisse.
19'
Haha qu'est-ce qu'il nous a fait Kelleher là... EN ANGLETERRE ÇA SE SIFFLE PAS ON A DIT
17'
Photo de Christian Pulisic
Carton jaune pour Christian Pulisic qui, en plus de rater ses face à face, fait des fautes.
15'
Kóstas Tsimíkas a trop une bouille d'ange pour être taillé pour la Premier League. C'est factuel.
13'
Le rythme dans ces 13 premières minutes... Pfiou.
11'
Photo de Trevoh Chalobah
Trevoh... Je suis désolé.
9'
Photo de Sadio Mané
SADIO MAAAANÉÉÉÉÉÉÉÉÉÉÉÉÉÉÉÉ L'OUVERTURE DU SCORE APRÈS UNE DEUXIÈME ERREUR DE CHALOBAH !!!! Cette fois Mané prend ses responsabilités, crochète Mendy et allume !
7'
Photo de Caoimhin Kelleher
OLALALA MAINTENANT C'EST KELLEHER QUI FERME LA PORTE À PULISIC SUR CE BALLON D'ALEXANDER-ARNOLD CONTRÉ PAR HAVERTZ !!!


Eh bé.
6'
Photo de Mohamed Salah
DOUDOU MENDY À LA PARADE DEVANT SALAH APRÈS UNE CAGADE DE CHALOBAH ET UN SERVICE DE MANÉ !!


La malédiction So Foot en direct.
5'
Photo de Antonio Rüdiger
Rüdiger 1, Salah 0.
3'
Photo de Trevoh Chalobah
Dire qu'il y a quelques mois, Trevoh Chalobah faisait des une-deux avec Houboulang Mendes... Maintenant il affronte Liverpool à Stamford Bridge et il est à sa place.
1'
Photo de Sadio Mané
Sadio Mané mange un jaune après seize secondes de jeu. Et au vu du coquard d'Azpi, c'est mérité.
1'
LET'S GO !
Vous voulez mon avis ? Je pense que ce sera plus sportif que Nantes-Vitré.
Photo de Caoimhin Kelleher
En face, pas d'Alisson - bonjour Caoimhín Kelleher - pas de Robertson - coucou Kóstas Tsimíkas - pas de Matip - hello Ibrahima Konaté - et pas de Bobby Firmino. Mais pas de Jürgen Klopp non plus sur le banc, oui oui.
Donc Romelu Lukaku est absent de la feuille de match après ses pleurnicheries pour Sky Sports. À Christian Pulisic de jouer, alors que le beau Jorginho est lui sur le banc.
SALUT LA FAMILLE ! Et bonne galette des rois à tous. Encore mieux qu'une bonne frangipane : la Premier League le dimanche, surtout quand c'est un Chelsea-Liverpool plein d'enjeux qu'on nous sert juste après le goûter. C'MON !!!


Jérémie BARON
Modifié

Dans cet article

Thomas Tuchel Mohamed Salah

Dernières actus
Les notes d'Arsenal-Manchester City
