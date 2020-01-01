 Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociauxMoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
  2. //
  3. //

En direct : Arsenal - Manchester United (2 - 0)

Modififié
ArsenalPépé8'Papastathopoulos43'
2MT(86')
2
0
Manchester United
Arbitre
Chris Kavanagh
Stade
Emirates Stadium (Londres)
Compétition
Premier League
Commentateur
Hayden Saerens
Gardien
Bernd Leno
Défenseurs
David Luiz
Sead Kolasinac
Bukayo Saka
Sokratis Papastathopoulos
Milieux
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Lucas Torreira
Granit Xhaka
Attaquants
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Nicolas Pépé
Reiss Nelson
Alexandre Lacazette
Mattéo Guendouzi
Mesut Özil
Banc de touche
Rob Holding
Shkodran Mustafi
Dani Ceballos
Mattéo Guendouzi
Joe Willock
Bukayo Saka
Damian Martinez
Reiss Nelson
Gardien
David De Gea
Défenseurs
Victor Lindelöf
Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Milieux
Fred
Daniel James
Mason Greenwood
Jesse Lingard
Andreas Pereira
Nemanja Matic
Juan Manuel Mata
Attaquants
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford
Banc de touche
Sergio Romero
Phil Jones
Ashley Young
Juan Manuel Mata
Andreas Pereira
Mason Greenwood
Brandon Williams

84'
Les dernières minutes s'égrènent une à une et Mikel Arteta semble se diriger vers son premier succès à la tête des Gunners. Amplement mérité au regard de la rencontre.
83'
Photo de Bukayo Saka
Carton jaune pour Bukayo Saka.
82'
Photo de Mattéo Guendouzi
Changement pour Arsenal. Mattéo Guendouzi remplace Alexandre Lacazette.
81'
Photo de Juan Manuel Mata
Troisième et dernier changement pour Manchester United. Juan Manuel Mata remplace Nemanja Matic.
80'
Défensivement, ce soir, Manchester United c'est portes ouvertes. Tous les Gunners y entrent et sans demander a permission.
79'
Pas attaqué dans l'axe, Saka accélère jusque dans la surface mancunienne et prend sa chance. C'est sans danger pour De Gea qui s'interpose.
78'
Aubameyang percute côté gauche avant de pénétrer dans l'axe et de servir Lacazette. L'ex-Lyonnais claque une frappe mais le cadre se dérobe très largement...
75'
Stat : Les Gunners n’ont remporté que cinq rencontres lors de leurs 27 dernières confrontations face aux Red Devils (7 nuls, 15 défaites).
74'
Si l'animation offensive mancunienne est en berne ce soir, Martial ne lâche pas et est peut-être le seul à la hauteur de l'événement ce soir.
73'
Superbe remise de Martial pour Greenwoord à l'entrée de la surface. Le joyau anglais prend sa chance mais Leno se couche bien sur sa gauche.
70'
Wan-Bissaka s'écroule dans la surface mais l'arbitre estime qu'il n'y a rien. Jouez, messieurs.
69'
Photo de Bukayo Saka
Changement pour Arsenal. Bukayo Saka remplace Sead Kolasinac.
69'
@DonAndresVerratti Lingard avait effectivement eu une belle période sous le Mou, où il avait claqué quelques belles pralines. Mais c'est tout, hein. Pas plus.

67'
Stat : Pour la première fois depuis décembre 1959, Arsenal s’est incliné pour la quatrième fois d’affilée toutes compétitions confondues à domicile, après son revers contre Chelsea.
65'
Longtemps qu'on n'avait pas vu des Gunners aussi entreprenants et costauds dans les duels. Mikel Arteta peut être fier de ses ouailles jusqu'ici.
64'
Dans la surface, Rashford enroule le cuir mais c'est trop enlevé et largement au-dessus. Que c'est imprécis de la part de United...
63'
Changement pour Arsenal. Reiss Nelson remplace Nicolas Pépé, buteur et très remuant en première période.
62'
À la suite d'une perte de balle de Shaw, Özil accélère et caresse le cuir de l'extérieur pour servir Aubameyang à gauche. Le Gabonais sert Lacazette, mais ce dernier ne parvient pas à contrôler correctement.
61'
L'heure de jeu arrivant, les Mancuniens ont retrouvé un peu de l'élan. Mais c'est encore bien timide offensivement et fébrile derrière...
60'
Ohhhh le petit festival de Matic ! Le géant serbe élimine deux Gunners devant la surface avant de servir idéalement Pereira. Mais la frappe du Brésilien finit dans le petit filet de Leno.
58'
Photo de Mason Greenwood
Changement pour Manchester United. Mason Greenwood remplace Daniel James. Double changement clairement offensif opéré par Solskjær.
58'
Photo de Andreas Pereira
Changement pour Manchester United. Andreas Pereira remplace Jesse Lingard, cataclysmique ce soir.
57'
@AlphaBet17 son insuffisance est d'une indécence rare.
55'
Servi par Shaw dans l'axe à une vingtaine de mètres, Fred s'essaie à la frappe. C'est capté en deux temps par Leno. Les offensives sont plus que timides de la part des Red Devils...
55'
Stat : Les Gunners n’ont plus perdu un match lors du New Year’s Day depuis 1985 et une défaite face à… Tottenham.
53'
Lingard tente de sortir les siens de la torpeur d'une frappe à l'entrée de la surface. C'est repoussé par David Luiz.
51'
Pépé doit, lui, sortir momentanément après être resté au sol lors d'un choc.
50'
Lingard et Torreira restent au sol quelques instants après s'être télescopés.
49'
Surprenant qu'aucun changement n'ait été effectué à la pause côté mancunien tant United est méconnaissable ce soir.
47'
C'est reparti avec un grosse intensité à Londres. On ne devrait pas s'ennuyer lors de cette seconde période, les enfants.
46'
Reprise des débats à l'Emirates Stadium !

45'
@Italia90 Lingard en 2019, c'est 0 assist et 0 but. Un scandale qu'il débute un tel match. On n'est pas loin de l'escroquerie, hein.
45'
Largement supérieur dans l'intensité et l'engagement, Arsenal mène logiquement la danse face à Manchester United. Portés par Lacazette et Torreira très en verve, les Gunners ont fait plier à deux reprises une faible défense mancunienne. Les Red Devils vont devoir se ressaisir après n'avoir strictement rien montré en quarante-cinq minutes.
45'
Mi-temps sifflée à l'Emirates Stadium !
45'
Maguire est à la réception d'un coup franc tiré côté droit, mais sa tête piquée est captée par Leno sans problème.
45'
Une minute de temps additionnel est annoncée par le corps arbitral avant la pause.
44'
La punition ne s'est pas fait attendre pour United, complètement à la rue ce soir. Vivement que le premier acte s'achève pour les hommes d'Ole Gunnar...
43'
Photo de Sokratis Papastathopoulos
GOOOOAL de Sokratis Papastathopoulos pour Arsenal ! Sur un corner botté par Özil, Lacazette dévie de la tête au premier poteau. De Gea repousse mais Sokratis a suivi et allume la cage du portier espagnol. 2-0 pour Arsenal et est c'est logique !
40'
@moukill c'est quand même con hein, parce qu'il est chaud le Nico bordel.
40'
Stat : C’est la seconde fois dans son histoire dans l’élite qu’Arsenal débute la nouvelle année dans la seconde moitié de tableau.
38'
LE POTEAU POUR LES GUNNERS ! Après un dégagement plus que hasardeux de De Gea, Pépé élimine Matic à l'entrée de la surface avant d'armer une frappe qui termine sur le montant gauche. L'ancien Lillois était tout proche du doublé !
37'
D'habitude étincelant face à Arsenal, Lingard offre pour le moment une prestation insipide. Ça sent la sortie à la pause tout ça...
35'
Özil commet la faute sur Shaw, alors que Kolasinac était parvenu à centre depuis son flanc gauche.
33'
Arsenal ne s'arrête plus ! Trouvé dans la surface, Torreira est tout près de battre De Gea. Sa tentative termine dans le petit filet du gardien espagnol, c'était chauuuuud !
32'
Ohhhh Lacazette !
31'
Fred veut lancer Martial mais sa longue passe est interceptée. Les relais sont inexistants entre les milieux et les attaquants de Manchester United.

29'
Obstruction de Maguire qui couche Özil au sol. C'est aussi le symbole des difficultés mancuniennes en cette première période.
26'
Maguire lance dans la profondeur Rashford, mais Leno va au-devant de l'attaquant anglais et dégage le cuir.
23'
À l'inverse des Red Devils, les sorties de balle londoniennes sont précises et propres.

20'
Stat : Les Red Devils sont invaincus lors des 5 derniers matches de Premier League face aux membres du Big 6, avec un bilan de 3 succès et 2 nuls.
19'
Les hommes de Solskjær courent après le ballon depuis vingt minutes... Maîtrise parfaite des Gunners actuellement.
17'
Les Red Devils sont pris à la gorge depuis le début de partie et peinent à poser leur jeu. Le plan de Mikel Arteta fonctionne à merveille jusqu'ici.
16'
Lingard se rend coupable d'une faute sur Torreira mais l'arbitre ne bronche pas malgré la clameur du public.
12'
Stat : Les Gunners sont sans victoire devant leur public depuis leur succès face à Bournemouth, le 6 octobre dernier. Ils restent sur 3 nuls et 3 défaites. La dernière victoire d’Arsenal était face au Vitoria Guimarães, le 24 octobre dernier, en Europa League.
11'
Ça y est, l'Emirates est bel et bien réveillé désormais.
10'
Mis sur orbite après son ouverture du score, Pépé fait danser Shaw dans la surface avant de centrer au second poteau pour Aubameyang. La reprise du Gabonais est trop enlevée.
9'
Début idyllique pour les Gunners qui lancent parfaitement leur match sur leur première occasion. Efficacité maximale.
8'
Photo de Nicolas Pépé
But de Nicolas Pépé pour Arsenal ! Trouvé côté gauche par Aubameyang, Kolasinac parvient à centrer en retrait. C'est dévié par Lindelöf mais Pépé a suivi et trompe De Gea !
6'
La rencontre démarre tambour battant à l'Emirates. Ça se fout gentiment sur la gueule, on ressent de la tension. Tout ce qu'on aime, bordel.
5'
Beau retour de Xhaka devant James dans la surface. Les Mancuniens étaient partis en contre-attaque après une mauvaise passe de Maitland-Niles.
4'
Au tour de Matic de commettre une faute sur Lacazette. Mais le milieu serbe n'est pas averti pour son intervention en retard.
3'
Photo de Sead Kolasinac
Carton jaune justement pour Sead Kolasinac, après cette obstruction précoce.
3'
La fusée James pousse à la faute Kolasinac sur le côté droit. Premier coup de pied arrêté à venir.
1'
Leno se sait notamment attendu après sa bourde monumentale contre Chelsea. Le gardien allemand va devoir être costaud ce soir.
1'
À peine de le temps de se poser que Rashford tente une frappe aux vingt-cinq mètres. C'est capté par Leno.
1'
Kick off à l'Emirates Stadium !
Les vingt-deux acteurs effectuent leur entrée sur la pelouse. On y est ladies & gentlemen !

Revigoré par les derniers bons résultats, Ole Gunnar Solskjær se veut optimiste pour 2020 et assure que United rejouera très prochainement les premiers rôles outre-Manche : « Je pense que nous sommes sur la bonne voie. Nous sommes actuellement en période de transition. On a vu d’autres clubs, parvenir à revenir encore plus fort quelques années plus tard. Nous serons forts cette décennie, c’est certain. C’est dans la nature de ce club ».
Toujours en quête de son premier succès sur le banc d’Arsenal, Mikel Arteta attend de ses hommes qu’ils se hissent à la hauteur de l’enjeu et de l’exigence requise au sein du club londonien : « On doit gagner tous nos matches. Peu importe l'adversaire. Nous sommes Arsenal et c'est ce que nous exigeons. Le niveau de pression est différent selon que l'on regarde vers le haut ou le bas du classement. Pour le moment, je ne ferai pas très attention au classement. Je vais regarder nos performances et les résultats liés aux performances sur le terrain. Arsenal est l'un des plus grands clubs d'Angleterre et nous devons nous appuyer sur cette histoire. Ce stade doit de nouveau faire peur ».
Côté Red Devil, Ole Gunnar fait une nouvelle fois confiance au trio James-Rashford-Martial, soutenu par le dabeur patenté Lingard. Un homme qui a l'habitude de briller et d'offrir ses plus belles célébrations contre Arsenal.
Arteta a mis les petits plats dans les grands ce soir : le quatuor Özil-Aubameyang-Pépé-Lacazette est aligné. Un choix audacieux. Et payant ?
On ne va tortiller du cul pour chier droit, l'enjeu est limpide. United peut revenir à deux longueurs de Chelsea (4e) en cas de succès tandis qu'Arsenal, qui compte sept points de retard sur son adversaire du soir, se doit de l'emporter pour se relancer dans la course à l'Europe.
Dans les rangs mancuniens, Solskjær doit composer avec les absences de Pogba, McTominay et Bailly.
Pour ce qui ressemble déjà à un tournant dans la saison d’Arsenal, Arteta peut compter sur les retours dans le groupe de Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Sokratis et Rob Holding.
À noter que pour ce sommet attendu, deux des meilleurs attaquants de Premier League se font face : Aubameyang (13 buts) et Rashford (12).

En septembre dernier, à l’aller, les débats avaient accouché d’un match nul décevant (1-1). Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang avait répondu à l’ouverture du score de Scott McTominay et permis à Unai Emery d’obtenir un sursis.
Hors de ses bases, le club mancunien se montre, lui, inconstant avec seulement 12 unités glanées (3 succès, 3 nuls et 4 revers).
Cette saison, à domicile, le club londonien n’est que la quinzième équipe de Premier League avec un bilan indigne de son statut : 3 victoires, 4 nuls et 3 défaites, soit 13 points récoltés en 10 matches.
Longtemps sous le feu des critiques, Ole Gunnar Solskjær a redonné de l’élan à Manchester United qui a enchaîné avec une deuxième victoire consécutive en Premier League, contre Burnley (0-2), samedi dernier. Preuve de la belle passe traversée par les Red Devils, ils n’ont connu le parfum de la défaite qu’une seule fois lors de leurs neuf dernières rencontres de championnat.
Pour sa grande première à domicile en tant que nouveau manager d’Arsenal, Mikel Arteta a vécu un naufrage en s’inclinant dans les dernières minutes, face à Chelsea (1-2), dimanche dernier. Une sixième défaite essuyée cette saison en championnat qui traduit les difficultés rencontrées ces dernières semaines par les Gunners, qui restent sur quatre matches d’affilée sans succès.
Pas de Vieira, Roy Keane, Keown ou Van Nistelrooy pour se foutre sur la gueule comme au bon vieux temps, mais on devrait quand même passer un moment avec des gaillards prêts à en découdre.
Coucou les pochards et les ivrognesses ! J’espère que vous ne vous êtes pas trop murgés hier soir et que vous encore lucides en ce lendemain de beuverie. Et pour cause, la Premier League s’ouvre en 2020 avec un petit choc à l’occasion de la 21e journée entre deux anciens poids lourds du Royaume : Arsenal reçoit Manchester United, dans son enceinte de l’Emirates Stadium.


Hayden Saerens
Modifié

MAILLOTS FOOT VINTAGE Gérez comme un pro votre équipe de sport amateur Olive & Tom Un autre t-shirt de foot est possible Foot.Fr : Boutique De Foot : Maillot, Survêtement, Chaussures, Ballons Tsugi

